Nebraska lawmakers quickly began hailing Friday's Supreme Court decision striking down President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan, with Sen. Deb Fischer calling it a "victory for common sense."

Others, including Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers, whose office argued the case before the country's high court, called it a "power grab" by Biden.

In a press release, Fischer said she maintained from the beginning that President Biden didn’t have the legal authority to pursue such a reckless loan transfer and commended Hilgers for spearheading the effort "and protecting Nebraskans from a deeply unfair proposition."

"The millions of hard-working Americans who paid their debts or did not go to college shouldn’t be forced to bear the burden of others’ debt," she said.

Fischer said it’s time the administration work with Congress on policies that address the root causes of high tuition and provide the public with better access to more educational opportunities.

Sen. Pete Ricketts, too, thanked Hilgers and former Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson for their work in achieving the "great victory for the law and for taxpayers."

As governor, he joined 21 governors in sending a letter to President Biden opposing the student loan cancellation plan, and as a senator, Ricketts co-sponsored a Congressional Review Act resolution disapproving of the plan that passed the Senate by a 52-46 vote.

"President Biden’s student loan bailout put electricians and plumbers on the hook for the bills of doctors and lawyers," Ricketts said. "I am grateful the Supreme Court vindicated Nebraska’s argument and stopped this unfair and illegal scheme to shift unpaid debts to Americans who chose not to attend college or worked hard to pay off their own loans."

Rep. Don Bacon echoed Rickett's thoughts, saying even if the plan were constitutional student-loan forgiveness "cheats Americans who paid off their loans and takes money from hardworking Americans to give it to those who willingly took out a loan and are unwilling to pay it off.”

Only Congress has the power to appropriate funds, he said.

"Anything else is an unconstitutional power grab ... even Nancy Pelosi (former Speaker of the House) agreed!" Bacon said.

Hilgers called Friday an important day for the country, describing the ruling as the Supreme Court stopping the Biden administration’s "breathtaking attempt to grab power."

"Today’s decision, issued just days before we celebrate our independence on the Fourth of July, is a timely reminder that the President is no king. He must work with, and not around, Congress," Hilgers said.

With the ruling, he said, the Supreme Court has reaffirmed the separation of powers principle in place since the country’s founding.

"And as a result of today’s decision, taxpayers have been saved nearly $500 billion," Hilgers said.

According to the decision, the Secretary of Education's plan would have canceled roughly $430 billion of federal student loan balances, completely erasing the debts of 20 million borrowers and lowering the median amount owed by the other 23 million from $29,400 to $13,600.

Asked at a noon press conference about whether this was a conservative court expressing its conservative ideas, Hilgers said this wasn't a Republican issue or a conservative issue at all.

He said Biden himself had been on record saying he didn't think he had the power to do it. The majority opinion quoted Pelosi saying the same.

Hilgers said he has a tremendous amount of empathy for the 97,000 Nebraskans who had applied for the program. He and his wife took out student loans when they were a young family starting out, and if he learned they didn't have to pay some back, "it would have gone a long way."

Today, with inflation, it's even worse, he said.

"At the end of the day, there's a right way and wrong way of doing things. And the right way is to go through Congress," Hilgers said.

He said he promised Nebraska voters that he would remain vigilant against the federal government’s attempts to "grab power."

"And I will continue to do so in the weeks and months to come," Hilgers said.

Rep. Mike Flood said the plan would have significantly worsened inflation and made college more expensive.

"Canceling student loans doesn’t just make the loans disappear—it would have shifted the burden to working Americans across the country," he said.

Flood said Congress will continue to work to make education more affordable and "fight against Biden’s policies that are encouraging colleges to raise tuition and push working families and students further into debt."

A spokesman for Lincoln-based student loan servicer Nelnet declined to comment, referring a request for comment to the Federal Student Aid's Office of Communications and Outreach.

