Gift this article
Share this article paywall-free.
A turmoil-filled session for the Nebraska Legislature is poised to end two days early.
Speaker of the Legislature John Arch announced Tuesday that the session will conclude on Thursday, instead of the previously scheduled end date of June 9. This will make the session a total of 88 days long, instead of the standard 90.
Arch said he chose to move up the final adjournment because the Legislature is on track to pass all of the priority bills that have already made it past their first round of debate. The final days of the session will include debates on a controversial voter identification measure, recovery efforts in Omaha, and potential overrides to Gov. Jim Pillen's vetoes.
One possible issue with adjourning early is that it leaves lawmakers without an opportunity to override late vetoes from the governor. Arch wouldn't say whether he would extend the session in that event, but he said Pillen assured him he had no last-minute vetoes planned.
Pillen has already
vetoed individual parts of the two-year budget lawmakers passed earlier this session, including funding for two programs that work to build housing for rural workers and middle-income families, and a second-year rate increase for hospitals, nursing homes, child welfare providers and other health and human services providers. Lawmakers are slated to debate overriding these vetoes on Wednesday.
This year's session broke many norms, primarily due to a session-long filibuster that forced lawmakers to develop work-arounds in order to pass more legislation. Overall, Arch said he expects the session will be remembered for what he described as transformational efforts for tax reform, including a set of three bills that are projected to cut or offset more than $6 billion worth of property taxes and income taxes over the next six years
"I think those were really the big pieces," Arch said.
On the other side of the aisle, state Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha said the session will not be looked on favorably by the public. Cavanaugh was the leading lawmaker behind the filibuster, which she launched in protest of a bill that restricts gender-affirming care for transgender youth. As amended before final passage, the bill also bans abortion at 12 weeks past gestation.
That bill narrowly passed the Legislature, and was signed into law by Pillen last week. It has already spurred an opposing lawsuit. It was one of several bills Cavanaugh said was "marred" by a conservative social agenda.
Among other controversial bills passed this session was a bill allowing Nebraskans 21 and older to carry concealed weapons without a permit, and a bill providing tax credits for donations to scholarship funds to private and faith-based schools. Both these bills crossed the finish line after lawmakers had tried and failed to pass similar measures in past years.
Photos: 2023 Nebraska legislative session
010523-owh-new-lege-em01.jpg
The Nebraska Legislature reconvened on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em02.jpg
The 108th Nebraska Legislature convened for its first session on Wednesday, when a Republican-led effort to adopt public voting for leadership positions was postponed to another day.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em04.jpg
Nebraska State Sen. John Arch said "the overriding principle" that has guided him in managing a sharply divided Legislature this session has been to "protect the institution."
EILEEN T. MESLAR, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD file photo
010523-owh-new-lege-em05.jpg
Nebraska State Sen. John Arch speaks before unanimously being voted in as the new Speaker of the Legislature on Jan. 4. Arch said the Legislature may have to settle for passing fewer bills this year in light of a number of controversial measures.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, Omaha WORLD-HERALD file photo
010523-owh-new-lege-em06.jpg
Nebraska Chief Justice Michael G. Heavican swears in Nebraska State Sen. John Arch as the new Speaker of the Legislature on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em65
Nebraska State Sen. Brad Von Gillern on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em37
Nebraska State Sen. Beau Ballard (right) shakes hands with Nebraska Chief Justice Michael G. Heavican as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em38
Nebraska State Sen. Barry DeKay (right) speaks to State Sen. Rick Holdcroft as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em49
Nebraska State Sen. Danielle Conrad speaks to State Sen. to Tony Vargas as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em60
Brandon Metzler is the newly elected Clerk of the Nebraska Legislature. The Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em45
Nebraska State Sen. Lynne Walz nominates herself to be the chair of the Education Committee as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em39
Nebraska State Sen. Teresa Ibach (left) congratulates State Sen. Merv Riepe after being elected to Business and Labor Committee Chairperson as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em48
Nebraska State Sen. Brian Hardin on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em55
Nebraska State Sen. Brian Hardin on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em59
Nebraska State Sen. Danielle Conrad on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em43
Nebraska State Sen. Jana Hughes on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em42
Nebraska State Sen. Teresa Ibach on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em50
Nebraska State Sen. Mike McDonnell (right) hugs State Sen. Lynne Walz after she lost the vote for Education Committee Chairperson as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em53
Nebraska State Sen. Lou Linehan on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em46
Nebraska State Sen. Beau Ballard on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em47
Nebraska State Sen. George Dungan on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em51
Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon said an amendment he introduced helped his concealed carry bill win the support of several law enforcement agencies.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, Omaha WORLD-HERALD file photo
010523-owh-new-lege-em61
Nebraska State Sen. Rita Sanders on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em64
Sen. Dave Murman is chair of the Legislature's Education Committee.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em52
Nebraska State Sen. Lynne Walz lost the vote for Education Committee Chairperson as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em56
Nebraska State Sen. Tom Brewer on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em62
Nebraska state senators tally votes for the Education Committee Chairperson as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em63
Nebraska State Sen. Loren Lippincott on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em58
Nebraska State Sen. Justin Wayne on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em44
Nebraska State Sen. Lynne Walz nominates herself to be the chair of the Education Committee as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em41
Nebraska State Sen. Rick Holdcroft on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em54
Nebraska State Sen. Robert Dover on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em36
Nebraska State Sen. Tony Vargas speaks to State Sen. Teresa Ibach as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em31
Nebraska State Sen. Jane Raybould writes at her desk as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em30
Brandon Metzler is the newly elected Clerk of the Nebraska Legislature. The Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em32
Nebraska State Sen. Wendy DeBoer stands for a prayer as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em33
The Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em35
Nebraska State Sen. Jane Raybould (left) speaks with State Sen. Robert Dover as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em24
The Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em27
Sen. John Fredrickson of Omaha says goodbye to his family after getting sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Jan. 4.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, Omaha WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em26
Newly elected Clerk of the Legislature Brandon Metzler collects votes as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em28
The Nebraska Legislature reconvened on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em25
Newly elected Clerk of the Legislature Brandon Metzler speaks as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em29
State senators speak as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em23
State senators speak as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em18
Nebraska State Sen. Christy Armendariz (left) and State Sen. Wendy DeBoer shake hands with other state senators after getting sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em21
Nebraska State Sen. Robert Dover (left) speaks with State Sen. Danielle Conrad (center) and State Sen. Jane Raybould as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em15
Nebraska State Sen. Kathleen Kauth speaks to other senators as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em22
Nebraska state senators are sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em19
Nebraska State Sen. Christy Armendariz (right) hugs State Sen. Kathleen Kauth after getting sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em16
Nebraska State Sen. Barry DeKay is sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em20
Nebraska State Sen. John Fredrickson shakes hands with other state senators after getting sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em12
Nebraska State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh sits with her family as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em09
Nebraska State Sen. John Fredrickson stands with his family before getting sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em07
Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Omaha shakes hands with state Sen. Rick Holdcroft as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Jan. 4.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, Omaha /WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em11
Nebraska State Sen. Christy Armendariz stands for the Pledge of Allegiance as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em08
State Sen. John Fredrickson of Omaha stands with his family before being sworn in Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em03
The Nebraska Legislature reconvened on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em10
Nebraska State Sen. Julie Slama speaks with other senators as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em03.jpg
The Nebraska Legislature reconvened on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, WORLD-HERALD
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!