Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A turmoil-filled session for the Nebraska Legislature is poised to end two days early.

Speaker of the Legislature John Arch announced Tuesday that the session will conclude on Thursday, instead of the previously scheduled end date of June 9. This will make the session a total of 88 days long, instead of the standard 90.

Arch said he chose to move up the final adjournment because the Legislature is on track to pass all of the priority bills that have already made it past their first round of debate. The final days of the session will include debates on a controversial voter identification measure, recovery efforts in Omaha, and potential overrides to Gov. Jim Pillen's vetoes.

One possible issue with adjourning early is that it leaves lawmakers without an opportunity to override late vetoes from the governor. Arch wouldn't say whether he would extend the session in that event, but he said Pillen assured him he had no last-minute vetoes planned.

Pillen has already vetoed individual parts of the two-year budget lawmakers passed earlier this session, including funding for two programs that work to build housing for rural workers and middle-income families, and a second-year rate increase for hospitals, nursing homes, child welfare providers and other health and human services providers. Lawmakers are slated to debate overriding these vetoes on Wednesday.

This year's session broke many norms, primarily due to a session-long filibuster that forced lawmakers to develop work-arounds in order to pass more legislation. Overall, Arch said he expects the session will be remembered for what he described as transformational efforts for tax reform, including a set of three bills that are projected to cut or offset more than $6 billion worth of property taxes and income taxes over the next six years

"I think those were really the big pieces," Arch said.

On the other side of the aisle, state Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha said the session will not be looked on favorably by the public. Cavanaugh was the leading lawmaker behind the filibuster, which she launched in protest of a bill that restricts gender-affirming care for transgender youth. As amended before final passage, the bill also bans abortion at 12 weeks past gestation.

That bill narrowly passed the Legislature, and was signed into law by Pillen last week. It has already spurred an opposing lawsuit. It was one of several bills Cavanaugh said was "marred" by a conservative social agenda.

Among other controversial bills passed this session was a bill allowing Nebraskans 21 and older to carry concealed weapons without a permit, and a bill providing tax credits for donations to scholarship funds to private and faith-based schools. Both these bills crossed the finish line after lawmakers had tried and failed to pass similar measures in past years.

Photos: 2023 Nebraska legislative session 010523-owh-new-lege-em01.jpg 010523-owh-new-lege-em02.jpg 010523-owh-new-lege-em04.jpg 010523-owh-new-lege-em05.jpg 010523-owh-new-lege-em06.jpg 010523-owh-new-lege-em65 010523-owh-new-lege-em37 010523-owh-new-lege-em38 010523-owh-new-lege-em49 010523-owh-new-lege-em60 010523-owh-new-lege-em45 010523-owh-new-lege-em39 010523-owh-new-lege-em48 010523-owh-new-lege-em55 010523-owh-new-lege-em59 010523-owh-new-lege-em43 010523-owh-new-lege-em42 010523-owh-new-lege-em50 010523-owh-new-lege-em53 010523-owh-new-lege-em46 010523-owh-new-lege-em47 010523-owh-new-lege-em51 010523-owh-new-lege-em61 010523-owh-new-lege-em64 010523-owh-new-lege-em52 010523-owh-new-lege-em56 010523-owh-new-lege-em62 010523-owh-new-lege-em63 010523-owh-new-lege-em58 010523-owh-new-lege-em44 010523-owh-new-lege-em41 010523-owh-new-lege-em54 010523-owh-new-lege-em36 010523-owh-new-lege-em31 010523-owh-new-lege-em30 010523-owh-new-lege-em32 010523-owh-new-lege-em33 010523-owh-new-lege-em35 010523-owh-new-lege-em24 010523-owh-new-lege-em27 010523-owh-new-lege-em26 010523-owh-new-lege-em28 010523-owh-new-lege-em25 010523-owh-new-lege-em29 010523-owh-new-lege-em23 010523-owh-new-lege-em18 010523-owh-new-lege-em21 010523-owh-new-lege-em15 010523-owh-new-lege-em22 010523-owh-new-lege-em19 010523-owh-new-lege-em16 010523-owh-new-lege-em20 010523-owh-new-lege-em12 010523-owh-new-lege-em09 010523-owh-new-lege-em07 010523-owh-new-lege-em11 010523-owh-new-lege-em08 010523-owh-new-lege-em03 010523-owh-new-lege-em10 010523-owh-new-lege-em03.jpg