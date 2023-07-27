Under bills introduced Thursday by Iowa Republicans, new parents who work for the same employer would be eligible for more leave under the federal Family Medical Leave Act.

The bills would repeal a section of the 1994 law that limits the amount of leave for new parents who work for the same employer to 12 weeks and families of injured service members who also work for the same employer to 26 weeks. The bills would allow new parents who work for the same employer each to take up to 12 weeks of unpaid leave — instead of a total of 12 weeks. And eligible spouses would be able to take 26 weeks to care for a covered service member with a serious injury or illness, Ernst announced.

The bills were sponsored by Iowa U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst and U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson of Marion, as well as bipartisan supporters. The pair introduced the identical versions of the bill in the House and Senate. Ernst introduced a similar bill in 2021 in partnership with U.S. Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., but the bill didn’t make it out of committee.

Under the Family Medical Leave Act, new parents, including those who have recently adopted a child, can get up to 12 weeks of unpaid medical leave, requiring that the employer keep a position open for the employee until the required leave time has ended.

Hinson said the FAIR Leave Act proposal ensures all working parents get the full amount of leave required under the Family Medical Leave Act, even if they work for the same employer, and gives families the resources to take care of their newborns and loved ones while remaining in the workforce.

“New parents shouldn’t be penalized and receive less family leave just because they work for the same employer,” Hinson said in a statement. “I’ll continue working across the aisle to expand access to leave options for new parents.”

Ernst said the bill would help strengthen the workforce and care for the next generation by increasing opportunities for parental leave.

“American families fuel our nation’s workforce, and I’m supporting those balancing work and home,” Ernst said in a statement. “This important provision would support our working parents by making leave fair for families and extend equal benefits to couples regardless of their employer.”

