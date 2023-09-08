On the podcast this week, we discuss tailgating at the big game, caucus-style; the feds weigh in on Iowa’s new youth employment laws, and more news from the aftermath of a collapsed residential building in downtown Davenport.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day's deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by Erin Murphy, the Des Moines Bureau Chief for The Gazette in Cedar Rapids, and features The Gazette’s Deputy Bureau Chief Tom Barton, Lee Des Moines Bureau Chief Caleb McCullough, Jared McNett of the Sioux City Journal, and Sarah Watson of the Quad City Times.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert and the music heard on the podcast is courtesy of William Elliot Whitmore and Copperhead.