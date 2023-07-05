SIOUX CITY — Former Vice President Mike Pence told a crowded room of Iowa voters Wednesday that the Republican Party could ill-afford to dwell on the past with the 2024 presidential election looming.

But during his campaign stop at the Sioux City Pizza Ranch, Pence fielded questions about his decision to certify the results of the 2020 election on Jan. 6, 2021, chided Democrats for spinning conspiracy theories about Russian interference in the 2016 election and touted his legislative record which reaches back more than two decades.

Mike Pence meet and greet Former Vide President Mike Pence answers questions from the audience during the Woodbury County GOP and Republican Women meet and greet at Piz…

Jan. 6, 2021

In the Q&A portion of the meet-and-greet with the Woodbury County GOP and Republican Women, a woman in the audience accused Pence of being the reason why President Joe Biden is in the White House because Pence chose to certify the results of the 2020 election on Jan. 6, 2021 instead of overturning the results. On that day, a violent mob led an insurrection in the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. in attempt to stop the certification.

"It's an issue that continues to be misunderstood," Pence explained to the woman. "I know by God's grace I did exactly what the Constitution of the United States requires ... I said before when I announced President Trump was wrong about my authority that day and he still is."

Pence then pivoted to saying there were voting irregularities in the 2020 election and highlighted the multitude of lawsuits the Trump campaign filed to try and contest the election process. Since 2020, the campaign has lost dozens of cases on the matter.

Mike Pence meet and greet Former Vide President Mike Pence answers questions from the audience during the Woodbury County GOP and Republican Women meet and greet at Piz…

Pardon

Another attendee had a question about Pence's former boss and whether or not Pence, if elected president, would pardon Trump if Trump is convicted on any charges of mishandling classified documents. Pence took the opportunity to castigate fellow competitors in the 2024 GOP primary for saying yes as if Trump has already been found guilty.

Trump came up again when an audience member asked Pence why they should vote for the former Indiana governor instead of the former president.

"We need to get things done. Washington has been running on arguments for far too long," Pence told the crowd of dozens. "I think my experience as your VP, as a governor, as someone who served in Congress, I'm uniquely qualified to meet this moment."

One eventgoer seemed to reference the penchant Trump has for "street fighting" when it comes to politics and Pence suggested he had a similar fire in his belly.

"You know the way you fight in Washington D.C.? You stand your ground and say I'm not moving."

Mike Pence meet and greet Former Vide President Mike Pence answers questions from the audience during the Woodbury County GOP and Republican Women meet and greet at Piz…

The issues

One of the first questions Pence fielded was about the national debt and what he would do to address it. Pence suggested his administration would look at overhauling what Social Security looks like for those under the age of 40. Previously, Pence has talked about possible cuts to Social Security as well as Medicare to tackle the national debt.

"(It's) going to take national leadership and honesty with the American people," Pence said.

With respect to the Justice Department, Pence promised he would "clean house on day 1" and "reaffirm our commitment to the rule of law."

While discussing American energy, Pence said he would support pipeline projects in the country and open up the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge for oil and gas drilling. Pence also castigated Biden for what he saw as an overreliance on Saudi Arabia for oil.

"(We're) going to put America back on a path of achieving independence," Pence said.

As for the state of immigration and the U.S.-Mexico border, Pence called it a "crisis" and said "Everything that's happening at the southern border is the fault of Joe Biden." Though Pence didn't lay out his own detail-heavy plan about what to do along the border, he did repeatedly reference the Trump administration's effort to build a southern wall along heavily-trafficked areas of the border.

After being asked about transgender people and what restrooms they should be able to use, Pence proposed participation in women's sports being limited to the gender assigned at birth.

"We've made incredible progress for women," Pence said. "And the idea that we would allow the erosion of the incredible progress we've made would be crazy."

What's next?

Pence's event was his final stop of a Wednesday swing through Northwest Iowa that included appearances at Casey's Dutch Bakery in Sioux Center and the Wells Visitor Center & Ice Cream Parlor in Le Mars. On Thursday, Pence will visit the Cobblestone Inn and Suites in Holstein for an "Ida County GOP Fireside Chat" at noon and attend the Pottawattamie County GOP Executive Council Social Hour at 5:30 p.m. at Arrowhead Park's Breezy Lodge in Neola.

Through July 5, the FiveThirtyEight polling average of the 2024 Republican presidential primary had Trump at 52%, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at 23.3%, Pence at 6.5%, businessman and author Vivek Ramaswamy at 3.9%, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley at 3.9%, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott at 3.7%, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie at 2.6%, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson at 1.3% and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum 0.2%.