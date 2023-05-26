Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Gov. Jim Pillen on Thursday hailed enactment of legislation that will extend mental health and behavioral health services throughout the state as a transformational improvement in health care services in Nebraska.

"We have to do more for mental health," Pillen said as he applied his signature to a bill (LB276) sponsored by Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln, that cleared the Legislature on a 46-0 vote.

Joining the governor at a bill-signing ceremony, Wishart said the legislation will "do a lot of good for a lot of people" and she thanked the governor for his support, which included testifying before the Legislature's Health and Human Services Committee.

The new program is scheduled to be launched in the 2025-26 fiscal year with up to $4.5 million in state general fund support.

Dannette Smith, CEO of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, said the bill will "increase mental health access, care and services" statewide with a focus on "a community-based perspective."

Pillen said the state will "convene an advocacy cabinet" this summer to make sure Nebraskans are aware of access to extended services.

"We want a major breakthrough for mental health," the governor said.

"We can help (and) there's a need," he said.

Topher Hansen, president and CEO of CenterPointe in Lincoln, a nonprofit that specializes in mental health and addiction treatment for low-income and homeless people, praised Pillen for his support.

"No governor in 50 states did what you did," Hansen said.

The new legislation clears a path for certification of community behavioral health clinics that would provide increased access to medication-assisted treatment while expanding community partnerships with law enforcement, the justice system and schools.

In the process, the proposal could fill gaps in communities where access to care is lacking while providing more holistic care.

"We need to help each other," Pillen said.

In an answer to questions on another topic, the governor said his veto of millions of dollars of appropriations approved by the Legislature in its two-year state government budget package expresses his conservative political beliefs.

"I'm a fiscal conservative," he said. "I don't just talk it; I walk it.

"If I was a politician, I would have signed it," Pillen said, without any objections.

State government needs to embrace "fiscal restraints," the governor said, and "quit chasing our kids and our grandparents away" from Nebraska.

