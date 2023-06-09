Gov. Jim Pillen on Thursday welcomed Israeli Consul General Yinam Cohen to Nebraska with a proclamation celebrating the 75th anniversary of the State of Israel and pointing to "common strategic and economic interests" that the United States and Israel share.

"It's a special relationship," Pillen said, which spreads into tourism and trade as well as common strategic interests.

"We hope to welcome you to Jerusalem," Cohen said.

Bryan Slone of Omaha, president of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said Nebraska businesses want to "expand commercial relationships" with Israel along with cultural bonds.

Jewish community roots in Nebraska stretch back to 1855, Mike Siegel, president of the Jewish Federation of Omaha, said.

Dr. Jeffrey Gold, chancellor of the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha and executive vice president and provost of the University of Nebraska, also welcomed Cohen to Nebraska during a brief ceremony in the Governor's Hearing Room.

Cohen represents the Israeli consulate in Chicago.

Israel's 75th anniversary was celebrated May 14.

Top Journal Star photos for June 2023 Top Journal Star photos for June Top Journal Star photos for June Top Journal Star photos for June Top Journal Star photos for June Top Journal Star photos for June Top Journal Star photos for June Top Journal Star photos for June Top Journal Star photos for June Top Journal Star photos for June Top Journal Star photos for June Top Journal Star photos for May Top Journal Star photos for June Top Journal Star photos for June