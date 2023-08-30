LE MARS, Iowa — Referencing comments former President Donald Trump made in July about the War in Ukraine, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott told a crowd on Wednesday afternoon that he doesn't have "high regard for dictators and murderers" and said it's not possible to sit down with Russian President Vladimir Putin and resolve the conflict in "24 hours."

The comments from Scott, a 2024 Republican presidential candidate, came during a campaign event cohosted with Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, at the Uptown Event Center in downtown Le Mars, Iowa. The hourlong town hall, which was standing room only, was a part of Scott's first swing through Northwest Iowa since the GOP debate in Milwaukee on August 23.

Scott, who's polling at 9% in the latest Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa Poll, scrutinized Trump's statements while responding to a question from an attendee about how the junior senator from South Carolina distinguishes himself from Trump, who's currently leading Scott in Iowa by 33 points among likely 2024 Republican caucus goers.

"I'm running for the office of the presidency, not necessarily against any of the folks who are running as well," Scott said before suggesting he'd be more adept than other candidates at getting independents to "vote with us instead of against us."

The notion of reaching out to wide swathes of voters came up more than once at Scott's stop in Le Mars which was sandwiched in between appearances at the Guiding Star Siouxland crisis pregnancy center in Sioux Center, Iowa and the Siouxland Energy ethanol plant in Sioux Center.

As he talked about helping cure a political divide, Scott offered four viewpoints he said were shared by a number of Americans.

"If you were able-bodied in America, you work. If you take out a loan, you pay it back. The third thing I've said is: If you commit a violent crime, you go to jail. I said this at the debate and I've said this on TV: If God made you a man, you play sports... with men," Scott said to applause. "Ninety percent of Republicans agree with me. Sixty percent of Democrats agree with those issues. Over 50% of millennials agree with those issues. Black folks, white folks, Asians, Hispanics, all agreed with that value proposition. So one of the ways (I'd) unite the country as a conservative is to be moored in my conservatism."

Campaign signage inside the event space touted the 57-year-old Scott's recently unveiled "Plan to Empower Parents" which takes aim at teachers' unions and Big Tech as well pushes for funding for parents to send their children to private schools, charter schools or be homeschooled. Scott, who is unmarried and doesn't have any children, has repeatedly called the educational savings accounts legislation Iowa passed a "model" for the rest of the country.

"Restoring hope means making sure that every parent, in every ZIP code, is equipped with educational choice. When a parent has a choice, they can have a chance," Scott said.

In his initial address to the crowd, Scott, a graduate of Charleston Southern University, said there were times when he was growing up as the son of a single mother, where he felt like there was no reason to be hopeful for a bright future. He admitted he nearly failed his freshman year of high school and his mother disciplined him with a switch.

"Sometimes I feel like our country could use a little more discipline," Scott said.

On Thursday, Scott is set to host townh alls in Oskaloosa, Iowa and Ottumwa, Iowa with Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks who represents Iowa's First Congressional District.

To start the week, Scott spoke at the 12th annual Faith and Freedom BBQ in Anderson, South Carolina.