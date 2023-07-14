DES MOINES — Six Republican presidential candidates appeared in Iowa on Friday at an event hosted by The Family Leader, a prominent Christian conservative organization in Iowa.

Former Fox News personality Tucker Carlson moderated individual sessions with each candidate.

Here are highlights from what each of the candidates had to say.

Tim Scott

On U.S. military policy in Ukraine: “America's vital interest is degrading the Russian military. … Everything we do that degrades the Russian military is good for America. (Saying the new axis of evil is Russia, China and Iran), breaking that to pieces before it gets started, I think, is in our national interest.”

Asa Hutchinson

On his 2021 veto of legislation that would have prohibited doctors from treating transgender youth with hormone treatments, puberty blockers or surgery: “What I believe in is that parents ought to raise their children. … I believe that God created two genders, and that there should not be any confusion on your gender. But if there is confusion, then parents ought to be the one to guide their children. … So I sided with parents on that issue.”

Mike Pence

In response to Carlson’s questions alleging the Ukrainian government is arresting Russian Orthodox priests in Ukraine: “I raised (the issue) with the leader of the Orthodox Church. … He assured me the Zelenskyy government was respecting religious liberty. … People are not being persecuted for their religious beliefs. … If people are being persecuted for their religious beliefs, I won’t stand for it.”

Nikki Haley

On whether she believes the 2020 presidential election results can be trusted: “I think we all know there were irregularities in there and things shouldn’t have happened. … Do I think it changed the results of the election? No, I think President Biden won the election.”

Vivek Ramaswamy

On the war in Ukraine: “It’s destined to become Vietnam or Iraq all over again. … We have to end this war. We can end this war and start prioritizing the interests of actual U.S. citizens here at home. … We negotiate a deal that ends the Ukraine war. Yes, that means giving part of the Donbas region to Russia (and never letting Ukraine into NATO).”

Ron DeSantis

On Florida’s population growth in recent years: “i think we drew people who believed in what we’re doing. … People said, ‘You know what? Florida’s a free state.’ (He cited the state’s decision to reopen businesses and schools sooner than many other states during the pandemic.) We’re converting people, too. … I think we have an opportunity to capture voters.”

