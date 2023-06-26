Friends and family say they had never seen Toraze Davis happier than on the day he married Johnnie Mae Dennis at Ebenezer Baptist Church in North Omaha.

"Toraze had a small but very tight and loving circle of friends," Jewel Roberson of Tallahassee, Florida, said Sunday. "Anyone there that day who loved Toraze could see that it was the happiest time of his life."

Davis, who often struggled with anxiety and depression, married the love of his life June 19. Within an hour of exchanging their vows, he was dead. A blood clot in his lung broke apart and stopped his heart.

"We called 911, and they were there so quick, but he died in the ambulance," Roberson said. "He got all the medical attention that he could have gotten, but it just happened so quickly."

The funeral service for Davis, 48, will be July 5 at the Good Shepherd funeral home, 3809 N. 90th St. Visitation begins at 11 a.m. with the service, which is open to the public, to follow at noon.

Davis, an Omaha native, met Johnnie Mae when they both attended Omaha South High School. He graduated from the now-closed Father Flanagan High School.

Although Davis could be introverted around people he didn't know, he liked to make friends and family laugh. Even on his wedding day, Roberson said, he brought levity to the ceremony.

"The minister was having him recite the vows, and at one point, Toraze said, 'Yes,' instead of 'I will.' The minister had to tell him to say I will," Roberson said. "Toraze covered his face because he was so embarrassed, but everyone broke up. It was so cute and so sweet."

Davis and Johnnie Mae have a 4-year-old daughter together and five other children from their previous relationships. He doted on family life, Roberson said.

Cooking, fishing, yardwork and walking his dog were the kind of everyday events in which Davis found joy. He also was known for creating YouTube and Facebook content that "gave people a good laugh," Roberson said.

He also was someone who sought out other people suffering from anxiety and depression. Davis was always ready to talk with other people who were hurting, Roberson said.

"That was just the way he was," she said. "Loving, funny, family oriented and caring."

Johnnie Mae, who works as a client care manager at ECO Supportive Living, has been stunned by the outpouring of support from the community in the days since her husband's death. Roberson said a GoFundMe page to help the family has been a tremendous lift with donations coming from as far away as Germany.

"She didn't realize how much she has impacted the community and it has really rallied around her," Roberson said. "This family has endured much, but in my heart, I know they are going to be OK."

In addition to his wife, Davis is survived by his parents, Norma Ruth Davis and Walter K. Lewis; sons, Toraze Jr., Taraejun, James Jr., J’Vaughn and Terrel; daughters, Rick’L, O’Ceann and Chantrelle; brother, Ricky; and sister, Izetta, all of Omaha.

