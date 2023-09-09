AMES, Iowa — Jaziun Patterson rushed for 86 yards and a touchdown, Iowa’s defense made a final stand in the last two minutes, and the Hawkeyes beat Iowa State 20-13 on Saturday to take back the Cy-Hawk Trophy and give Kirk Ferentz his 200th win as a Division I coach.

The Cyclones scored with 2:53 left to make it a seven-point game, and they got the ball back a minute later after forcing a three-and-out. But they turned over the ball on downs when Ethan Hurkett stuffed Cartevious Norton for a 2-yard loss on fourth-and-1, and Cade McNamara took a knee twice to run out the clock.

Former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other Republican presidential candidates showed up for the 70th meeting of the cross-state rivals. The state holds the first nominating caucus next year.

The Hawkeyes, who lost 10-7 to the Cyclones in Iowa City last year, have won seven of the last eight meetings and lead the series 47-23.

Ferentz owns a 188-115 record in 25 seasons with the Hawkeyes. His other 12 wins came at Maine.

Iowa (2-0) put together drives of 70 and 80 yards on its first two possessions, taking a 10-0 lead on Patterson’s 4-yard run.

The lead grew to 17-0 on Sebastian Castro’s 30-yard interception return for a touchdown with 4:29 left in the first half. Castro stepped in front of Rocco Becht’s pass intended for Norton and ran it in for the Hawkeyes’ nation-leading 10th pick-six since 2020.

Iowa State cut the margin to 20-13 when Becht threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Jayden Higgins with 2:53 left in the game.

TAKEAWAY

Iowa’s offense didn’t crack 300 yards in either of its first two games. It’s still better than last year, when it didn’t hit the 200-yard mark in its first two games.

Before the season, Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz was given a set of designated performance objectives in order to maintain his job. One of those was to average at least 25 points a game. The Hawkeyes are averaging 22 points through two games.

MISSING DEKKERS

Saturday marked the most significant test so far for Becht, who became the starter after projected starter Hunter Dekkers was suspended amid a gambling investigation. Becht struggled most of the game, going 23 of 44 for 203 yards with an interception. He also was hurt by four drops.