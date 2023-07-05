WALTHILL, Neb. -- U.S. Highway 77 between Walthill and Winnebago is scheduled to close Monday for road improvements.

Work includes asphalt overlay and replacement of two box culverts. The highway will be closed for replacement of the culverts through November. Traffic will be detoured onto U.S. Highway 75 and Nebraska Highway 94.

For the remainder of the project, traffic will be maintained through the construction zone with temporary traffic signals, a pilot vehicle and flaggers. Completion is expected in mid summer 2024, the Nebraska Department of Transportation said.