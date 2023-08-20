An Iowa nurse fired for allegedly falsifying records and failing to check on patients has been denied unemployment benefits.

State records indicate Theresa L. Michels worked as a registered nurse for Great River Medical Center in West Burlington from January 2022 through May 2023 when she was fired.

In mid-May, a nurse manager for Great River had issued Michels an “action plan” for performance improvement due to patient-safety concerns. The hospital had concluded Michels had made far too many errors in patient records and had failed to include necessary information in patient charts.

A few days later, Michels was tasked with providing post-surgical care for a heart patient and was assigned to take the patient’s vital signs every 15 minutes. The hospital concluded Michels didn’t perform the work, and then, more than an hour after the tasks were to be completed, recorded in the patient’s file that she had done the work.

The hospital also concluded several other tasks associated with that patient were not completed. Additional charting errors were discovered in the days that followed, and the nurse manager concluded Michels was falsely documenting the completion of patient assessments that she had never performed.

The hospital fired Michels on the grounds that her actions could have resulted in serious injury or the death of a patient and had created a financial liability for the corporation.

Michels applied for unemployment benefits, arguing that her actions were not so serious as to warrant termination of her employment. After a hearing on the matter, Administrative Law Judge Sean Nelson denied Michels’ application for benefits, finding she had “substantially endangered the safety of a patient” at Great River.

“This was also not an isolated incident, but the most egregious in a greater constellation of charting issues,” Nelson stated in his decision.

More unemployment cases

Other Iowans recently fired for alleged on-the-job misconduct include:

Tracie Gutknecht, who was fired in March from the Cedar Rapids Community School District where she worked as a full-time purchasing specialist. In April 2022, the district asked Gutknecht to assist with listing surplus items on a public auction site where members of the public could bid on the items. During one such auction, Gutknecht bid on, and won, a set of four cabinets. She needed only one for herself, so she sold the other three through Facebook Marketplace.

She made several similar transactions over the next 11 months, with the full knowledge of others in her department, until the deputy superintendent suspended her and then fired her. Gutknecht was awarded unemployment benefits, with the judge in her case noting there was no evidence suggesting she knowingly violated district policy or that the district had ever warned her of any improper conduct.

Michele Tharp, who worked for Catholic Health Initiatives as a radiology office assistant until she was fired in April for allegedly violating the federal Health Information Privacy and Portability Act. Tharp worked with an employee who Tharp believed took advantage of the employer’s sick leave and policies by consistently calling in sick during holidays and busy periods. In April, after one such incident, Tharp called up the colleague’s medical records on her computer, looked at them briefly, and then closed out of the file.

Another employee who saw Tharp call up the file reported the matter to a supervisor and Tharp was fired. Administrative Law Judge Patrick Thomas awarded Tharp unemployment benefits, noting that she had “credibly testified that the violation arose from a momentary lapse of judgement.”

