DES MOINES — Iowa Republican lawmakers Tuesday quickly advanced a near-total abortion ban over shouts, chanting and profanity during a one-day special session, making another attempt to enact a law that was blocked by courts in 2018 and remained so last month after an Iowa Supreme Court decision.

The bill, House File 732, was on track to be passed out of both chambers by about 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Abortion rights activists far outnumbered anti-abortion rights activists at the Iowa Capitol, holding a rally and chanting throughout the day and speaking to lawmakers during public hearings in both the House and Senate.

Maggie DeWitte, executive director of the anti-abortion rights group Pulse Life Advocates (formerly Iowans for LIFE), told lawmakers during a 90-minute public hearing that "it is beyond time" to again pass and enforce the abortion ban.

“Innocent lives have been lost while this law has been held up by injunctions and judges legislating from the bench," DeWitte said. “And while this delay happened, an estimated 2,000 Iowa babies’ lives would have been saved every year.”

There were 3,761 abortions in Iowa in 2021, the most recent year for which numbers were available from the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services, compared with 36,786 total births. That’s down about 7 percent compared with the 4,058 abortions performed in the state in 2020.

The bill would ban abortions after cardiac activity is detected in an embryo or fetus, with some exceptions. With passage, Iowa would join 10 other states with similar abortion limits.

“(T)he truth is abortion harms women, kills unborn children and it creates a society that devalues human life,” DeWitte said, calling the bill “the next step in providing more protection for the most vulnerable in our society.”

Abortion rights advocates say such a prohibition would end 98 percent of the now-legal abortions in Iowa. They argued during lengthy public hearings the bill went against the will of Iowans and would strip women of their bodily autonomy.

“Personal religious beliefs must never be misused to infringe on the rights of others,” said Connie Ryan, the executive director of the Interfaith Alliance of Iowa. “We urge you to protect the fundamental rights of Iowans, including access to safe and legal abortion.”

Republicans hold large majorities in both chambers, and Democrats do not hold enough seats to stop any legislative action.

How early does the bill ban abortions?

The bill prohibits abortions once a “fetal heartbeat” — defined as “cardiac activity, the steady and repetitive rhythmic contraction of the fetal heart within the gestational sac” — is detected. Iowa OB-GYNs said a doctor's ability to detect embryonic cardiac activity varies between pregnancies, but can occur as early as six to eight weeks of pregnancy — before many women know they are pregnant.

Current state law prohibits abortions at 20 weeks of pregnancy and later, with some exceptions.

The bill includes exceptions for pregnancies that are the result of rape in cases reported within 45 days, and incest in cases reported within 140 days. It also includes exceptions for miscarriages, a fetal abnormality that would result in the infant’s death, and for when the mother’s life is threatened.

Physicians and opponents called the use of the term “fetal heartbeat” misleading. Some major medical organizations, including the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, note that what is detected at six weeks is electrical impulses. An actual heartbeat does not occur until roughly 17 to 20 weeks of pregnancy, they say.

Supporters say the presence of a heartbeat indicates life that merits equal protection.

“When there is a heartbeat, there is life under the law,“ said Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, who managed the bill in the House.

Bill enforced by Board of Medicine

Physicians who perform an abortion in violation of the proposed law would face disciplinary action from the Iowa Board of Medicine, including the possibility of losing their license. The bill does not carry a criminal penalty for physicians.

A woman who receives an abortion would not face civil or criminal liability.

The bill states the law takes effect upon enactment, and directs the Board of Medicine to adopt rules to administer the bill.

Iowa physicians warned the bill’s restrictions do not account for complications that occur during pregnancy, and will hinder their ability to provide medically necessary care, prevent disease, avert emergencies and respond to time-sensitive issues.

Dr. Francesca Turner, an OB-GYN in Des Moines, said the language in the bill is ambiguous about when doctors can intervene in cases of pregnancy complications.

“At what point when your wife or your daughter or your sister is having a medical emergency during a pregnancy do I get to save her life?” she asked. “At what moment do I get to intervene? It’s unclear in this bill.”

Dr. Amy Bingman told lawmakers “abortion is health care.”

“Reproductive freedom is necessary for a healthy and functional community,” she said.

The proposed bill forces women "into a lifelong obligation which impacts her education, career, family and community. Yet, the man does not have the same consequences,” she said.

Katie Buck, a West Des Moines resident, brought her son, Alex, with her to Tuesday’s public hearing. Alex was born with a genetic disorder caused by an extra chromosome. The condition can be fatal. Buck said it qualifies as one of the fetal abnormality exceptions allowed in the bill. She urged lawmakers to remove the provision.

“Alex is 7 years old. How can he be incompatible with life?” she said. “You have no idea how hard we had to fight against this fatal fetal anomaly label to get him the medical care he needed to survive.”

Terry Pollard, senior pastor at Eastside Church of the Nazarene in Des Moines, said the bill "reminds us all that the baby in the womb has value — just as each of us has value with our beating heart.”

“Medical science concurs unequivocally, that the unborn child is full of life, vitality and meaning," Pollard said. “ … We are caring for the needs of the vulnerable, and that includes the unborn child in the womb.”

Rep. Lundgren pushed back on assertions the bill would restrict pregnancy care.

“In this bill we are passing today will not impact the care provided to women experiencing a miscarriage — or having complications with her pregnancy.” Lundgren said. “Medical emergency is defined broadly to include any situation in which an abortion is performed to preserve the life of the pregnant woman whose life is endangered and when pregnancy creates a serious risk of substantial, irreversible impairments of a major bodily function.”

Court battles expected

Planned Parenthood, a reproductive health care system that provides abortions, has said it will challenge any abortion restrictions that come from the special session — teeing up what’s sure to be another legal battle that could take a year or more to resolve. That expected legal challenge could center on the level of legal scrutiny that should be applied by the courts to abortion restrictions.

In the wake of Iowa and U.S. Supreme Court rulings last year that reversed a fundamental right to abortion at both the state and federal levels, abortion rights opponents argue that the current “undue burden” test should no longer apply, and that a new “rational basis” test should now apply. That would effectively lower the legal bar for abortion restrictions, making it easier for them to survive court challenges.

"No matter what happens in a few hours, the ACLU of Iowa will be here and be fighting back. Please help us to make sure that today is not the last word,“ Becca Eastwood, advocacy campaign manager for the ACLU of Iowa, said.

Statehouse Republicans also have started the process of amending the Iowa Constitution to state that it does not guarantee the right to an abortion. Lawmakers have approved the proposed amendment once; they would need to pass it again by 2024 and then put it to a public vote.

A Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll from March found 61 percent of Iowa adults believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases, while 35 percent said the procedure should be illegal in most or all cases.

Fate of OB-GYNs in balance

Multiple OB-GYN residents and medical students who spoke at the public hearings said restrictive abortion laws will discourage them from practicing in Iowa and drive prospective OB-GYNs away from the state.

Iowa has among the fewest OB-GYN specialists per capita of any state in the country, according to data from the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Maren Betterman, an OB-GYN resident at the University of Iowa on the university’s rural resident track, said the bill would further drive prospective OB-GYNs out of Iowan. She said the law would force her to leave the state because she could not get the full scope of medical training necessary to practice as an OB-GYN.

“Iowa is dead last in terms of providers per capita in providing care to people across the state, specifically rural health care,” Betterman said. “This is a crisis, and this is why the University of Iowa designed this rural residency, and it's completely going to negate that if this bill passes. Because I won’t stay in the state of Iowa.”

OB-GYN residency applicants dropped by 10.5 percent in states with near-total abortion bans after the fall of Roe v. Wade last year, according to data from the American Association of Medical Colleges.

Iowa lawmakers earlier this year funded family medicine obstetrics fellowships in rural areas in an effort to address the shortage of OB-GYN and reproductive health care in Iowa. House Democrats offered amendments to extend postpartum Medicaid coverage, reinstate the Iowa Family Planning network under Medicaid to draw down federal funds for family planning and expand tax credits and incentives for providing child care.

All were defeated by majority Republicans.

Erin Murphy of The Gazette contributed to this report.