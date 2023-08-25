A month after a car accident near Afton took the lives of three Southwestern Community College students, the lone survivor Abigail Barnes is making strides toward her recovery.

Barnes, 20, of Lamoni suffered many injuries including large cuts to the face, internal bleeding, multiple skull fractures and eight broken ribs.

A Mount Ayr graduate and student athlete at Graceland University, communities have come together to follow and pray for Barnes' recovery.

A Caring Bridge site was started for Barnes to provide updates on her condition. An update Tuesday shows Barnes was moved Friday to the Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska.

"This was a great leap in her recovery journey," the post by Allison Nixon states. "It is here that she will focus on her physical strength (range of motion, walking) activities of daily living (taking a shower, getting dressed, transferring in and out of a car) and speech."

Barnes has regained mobility and has been wanting to walk. At this facility, she will be able to walk and go outside whenever she'd like with assistance from her staff member.

"She has been able to make telephone calls to her family this week," Nixon said. "Hearing her voice and having a conversation again is like music to all of our ears."

Though there was initial concern of her vision being affected by brain injuries, she has now been making eye contact and has been able to identify how many fingers are held up by family members.