After a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19, thousands of Jehovah's Witnesses will return to Lincoln this year for an in-person convention at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The event, which is expected to be attended by about 5,200 people, will run June 30 through July 2 with "Exercise Patience" as this year's theme, according to a news release from the organization.

After more than 100 years of in-person, public events in stadiums, arenas, convention centers and theaters, the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted that tradition and forced Jehovah's Witnesses to transition to virtual programing.

But according to Joshua Fischer, a local spokesperson, it wasn't quite the same.

"The virtual conventions were fantastic in convenience and content, yet nothing can compare to being together in person," Fischer said. "With the resumption of large gatherings this year, we bring back the joy of fellowship together."

This year's convention will feature six sessions that will explore the quality of patience. On Saturday morning, a live baptism will be performed, and a two-part, prerecorded drama will be featured on Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

As part of this year's convention series, Jehovah's Witnesses will hold 6,000 events worldwide. In the U.S., 708 conventions in 144 cities from May through September are being organized.

Attendees are expected from portions of Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and South Dakota.

All sessions are open to the public and attendance is free.

For more information and a schedule of the 2023 "Exercise Patience" convention, visit jw.org/en/jehovahs-witnesses/conventions.

Photos: Inside Lincoln's beautiful houses of worship Westminster Presbyterian St. Patrick's St. Thomas Aquinas Church and Newman Center First-Plymouth stars St. Mary's St. Joseph Catholic Church First Christian Church First Presbyterian Church Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Sabah Mosque St. Luke United Methodist St. Teresa's Zion Church Salem Baptist Saint Paul United Methodist North American Martyrs St. John the Apostle First United Methodist Church Christ Temple St. Thomas Aquinas Church and Newman Center Compline at First-Plymouth Tifereth Israel Synagogue St. Joseph Catholic St. Patrick's First Presbyterian Zion Church St. Thomas Aquinas Church and Newman Center Saint Paul United Methodist First-Plymouth St. Patrick's Churches Mount Zion Baptist Church Holy Thursday 4.1