Streams of champagne streamed down John Borstelmann's back.

After dismounting his bike, Borstelmann embraced Gravel Worlds race director Jason Strohbehn in a celebratory hug.

It's a feeling that doesn't get old — the sweet taste of victory.

This isn't just any race for Borstelmann.

He may live in San Luis Obispo, California, now, but Lincoln is home.

He's a 2009 Lincoln Southeast grad. He attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. And he's a world-class cyclist.

The Journal Star caught up with Borstelmann after his most recent Gravel Worlds title to reflect on his race and his cycling journey.

Q: When did you start cycling?

JB: “From an early age, my parents were into it, just riding road bikes for exercise and for fun. I’d had a bike as a kid. When we moved to Nebraska when I was in middle school, I ended up getting really excited about riding my bike to school. It was a long way, 5 or 6 miles in each direction to middle school for me. That was probably the genesis of it.”

Borstelmann signed up for his first road race in 2015 — the Cornhusker State Games out in Pioneers Park. He won for his category. He didn’t start endurance racing until 2017.

Q: What do you remember about your first endurance race?

JB: “It was up north of Omaha. Only three people finished that day. It was horrible. It was like 130 miles, and I’d never done a gravel race before. I didn’t really have very good equipment. It was like pouring rain the night before. Ten of us showed up to start. Only three people finished. I won, and it took me like 10 and a half hours or something to go a distance that would normally take six hours or seven hours.”

Q: That experience didn’t turn you off from racing gravel?

JB: “Maybe a little bit. It took me most of a year to want to do another one. But I didn’t really see it as a gravel race as much as this crazy adventure ride through all these muddy back roads. It was really tough, and it was kind of awful, but it also made me realize how cool it can be and how unique and different it was.”

Q: What made you want to sign up for Gravel Worlds in 2018?

JB: “All the local riders. Gravel was a new, emerging discipline in cycling back then, and it was really popular here. People knew the way I like to ride, they thought I’d be good at it. A lot of people for a year or two told me, ‘You gotta do Gravel Worlds.’ So I was like, ‘OK, fine.’”

Q: What are your lasting memories from that first race?

JB: “Well, I borrowed a bike. I didn’t have a gravel bike of my own at that point. Basically, I spent the whole night trying to get this bike set up to fit me right and be in a position where I could spend seven or eight hours on it and not be miserable. I maybe slept a little bit and got to the start line five minutes after the race started. So they’re already rolling down the road in the dark at 6 a.m. with all the little lights flashing, so I had to ride pretty hard for the first 15 minutes or so to get back up to the front of the race. I ended up being in a breakaway that day, then we got caught by the two winners 20 miles from the finish.

“And I didn’t have the route. It’s a self-supported race and I didn’t have the GPS loaded with the route. I’d studied the course. I thought I knew the turns, but there’s a million turns so I was kind of dependent on the guys I was riding with. And we got to the finish, me and this one other guy I’d been riding with all day. We were third and fourth, almost to the end. Some guy was closing in on us but we thought we had plenty of time and we were gonna sprint it out for third place.

“We get to the roundabout that’s about 100 yards from the finish line and instead of taking the turn you’re supposed to take, I sort of got boxed in, so the guy who was behind us ended up having enough time to come around and pass us. I was pretty confident in third place, ended up fourth, which was off the podium, which is pretty disappointing, but that’s just gravel. There are lots of little things that can go wrong.”

Q: What is so special about Gravel Worlds for you personally?

JB: “It’s my hometown race. I know all the organizers. Everyone seems to be cheering for me to win, which is really cool because most of the other guys who are competing for that podium are from out of state. But also the way the course suits me. It’s like these endless rolling hills. The downhills aren’t steep enough that you can really coast, so you’re pedaling the whole day. It’s actually pretty unique in terms of the bike races that I do around the country. Usually they’re either flatter or longer hills or more technical.

“It suits me really well. It’s a good distance for me. The way the hills work. It just suits my riding style. It’s really fun for me. I feel like I have an advantage over my competitors just because of the way the terrain is here.”

Q: What makes cycling enjoyable for you? What makes you want to get out there and ride as often and as long as you do?

JB: “I really like almost everything about it. I like the solo training. A lot of my training rides, I’m doing four to six hours on my own at a steady pace. It’s therapeutic in a way just to be out there pedaling and working through my thoughts. I just like the exercise. It’s a good feeling. It’s something I’ve been doing for so long that it’s just comfortable and natural. That makes it fun. But also, I love riding with other people too, especially racing — going fast and drafting, doing these technical courses when there’s an adrenaline component to it, too. That’s definitely what keeps me coming back to racing is the speed and the effort and the competition.”

Q: How do you balance work and training?

JB: “I don’t work full-time anymore. I work part-time during the winter, so I’ve got enough support from my sponsors that I can afford to do the whole March/April through September/October race season. I spent a long time working in the restaurant industry. Until this year, I had a pretty good part-time gig as a bartender at an Italian restaurant out in California where I live. That was a fun job. This year, instead of doing that, a friend of mine wanted me to build a camper van for her, so I spent three months working daily getting that all ready.

“In the wintertime, I’m doing big trailing miles, but I don’t have to travel for races. It gives me a little flexibility to hold down at least a part-time job. And then in the spring and summer, I’m on the road either driving or flying from home in California every week or two. In the last couple of months, I’ve been living out of my own van and staying with family and trying to get the altitude adaptation in in Colorado.”

Borstelmann’s typical race calendar looks like this: March in Oklahoma for The Mid South; a couple races in California in April; June in Kansas for Unbound; July in Utah and Colorado for races in the Rocky Mountains like Crusher in the Tushar, Leadville and Steamboat; August in Nebraska for Gravel Worlds; and back to Colorado for September.

Q: This past year for Gravel Worlds was a little muddy. How challenging was that for you?

JB: “The mud actually worked in my favor this year. I’ve done a handful of muddy races in the past few years, and it’s the first time I felt like miraculously I got the luckiest. I had the right equipment. I know how to deal with it. It’s my hometown. We got to the mud section at 70 miles into the race with a really strong group of six, but only three of us made it out together at the same speed.

“You get to it and it slows you down. We ended up having to walk through a little bit to get through it. But it’s definitely a boost to know that I was dealing with it better than the people I was racing. By the time we got to the second one, that was late enough in the race that it was just me and Chase (Wark of Winona, Minnesota) together. I wasn’t trying to attack him. He wasn’t trying to attack me. We wanted to help each other get to the finish line and then race it out when we got to the end.

“At Unbound this year, a 200-mile race, we hit the mud at mile 10. I immediately stopped. I couldn’t even pedal anymore. It took all the wind out of my sails. Everybody else seemed like they were going through it easier and I had to walk for two hours to get through it and then still had 180 miles of riding to go after that. That was pretty tough to get through, so compared to that, this was nothing.”

Q: Was that, Unbound this year, the most challenging race you’ve done?

JB: “I think so. I’ve done it four times now. This year, with the mud at the beginning, that made it pretty rough. I’ve had all sorts of issues there in the past. It’s notoriously hard on equipment that has all these really sharp flint rocks that just destroy your tires. A lot of people there this year broke their equipment. The mud gets in there and then the rocks get in there and if you pedal too hard, it’ll just rip in half. It really makes it an odyssey.”

Q: What’s your favorite type of biking between road, mountain and gravel?

JB: “I got a mountain bike three years ago. I love mountain biking. It’s so much fun. We have great trails in (San Luis Obispo) but trying to race against these guys who’ve been doing it for their whole lives, it’s a little intense for me, so I just prefer to ride my mountain bike. I’ll probably stay away from mountain bike racing because I have enough on my plate with gravel.

“Road was the first discipline that I fell in love with. I still think stage racing — the Tour de France is the big daddy of them all, but I’ve done some weeklong stage races in Latin America and the US. I really love that, you’re all-in for this many days. It’s all about getting ready for the race and preparing your body and keeping your equipment in tip top shape. And the strategy of trying to, ‘How do you race to win a weeklong stage race?’ It’s really nuanced and there’s a lot of complexity to it. So, I find that really exciting.

“But I think in terms of what I’m good at personally, I like gravel. The single-day events where it’s just like pedaling hard all day.”

Q: You’ve done quite a few races, including some international events. Of all of them, what’s been your favorite?

JB: “Gravel Worlds. I really like Gravel Worlds. It’s not the most exciting or interesting course compared to racing in Colorado with all the big mountains and the big climbs and the big descents. People love that. But Gravel Worlds, I just really like the course. I really like the people. I really like the roads. There’s just something about being out there in the endless gravel seas as they call it. It’s beautiful. It’s satisfying. It’s a great place to race.

“It’s still a grassroots event. It’s these local events put on by local organizers. There’s not a lot of [corporate] investment. It’s just ‘Here’s your route. Here’s your sheet of turns you’re supposed to make. Then go out, ride it and keep track of it on your GPS.’ Gravel Worlds still has that feel of, it’s still put on by locals. Everybody who organized it lives in Lincoln. It’s not owned by some outside company.

“That’s awesome. It’s really special to have it feel like it’s something that grew out of the community and is an integral part of the Lincoln cycling community as well as the national gravel scene.”

