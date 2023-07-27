BANCROFT, Neb. -- The 58th annual Neihardt Day celebration is set to take place Aug. 6 at the Neihardt State Historic Site in Bancroft.

The event is scheduled for 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 306 W. Elm St. The event, free and open to the public, celebrates John G. Neihardt, Nebraska's poet laureate in perpetuity and author of works such as "Black Elk Speaks."

This year's celebration marks the 50th anniversary of Neihardt's death, and the program includes Nebraska's current state poet, Matt Mason, as master of ceremonies. He and Aliyah American Horse, Nebraska youth poet laureate, will read their poetry. The afternoon will be catered by chef Anthony Warrior, who will give a presentation on indigenous food. Music and entertainment will be provided by Dan Holtz with his program, "Nebraska Through Story and Song."

Attendees will be able to look through the museum, view the sculptures and other artwork, peek into Neihardt’s study, walk the Sacred Hoop and enjoy the garden.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. Food will be provided, and drinks will be available for purchase.