A Polk County District Court judge on Monday blocked enforcement of a new law signed just days earlier by Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds that would ban the vast majority of abortions in the state.

District Court Judge Joseph Seidlin granted a request from Iowa abortion providers to halt enforcement of the new restrictions until its constitutionality can be considered by the courts.

Reynolds signed House File 732 into law Friday afternoon at the Christian conservative The Family Leader’s annual conference, which featured remarks from six GOP presidential candidates. During her remarks, Reynolds called abortion “the most important human rights cause of our time.”

“In their own words, the abortion industry stressed the need for a temporary injunction so they could continue with 200 scheduled abortions in the next two weeks,” Reynolds said in statement Monday responding to the court order. “While life was protected for a few days, now even more innocent babies will be lost.

“The abortion industry’s attempt to thwart the will of Iowans and the voices of their elected representatives continues today, but I will fight this all the way to the Iowa Supreme Court where we expect a decision that will finally provide justice for the unborn.”

The law took immediate effect Friday after Seidlin rejected a request from attorneys for Planned Parenthood of the Heartland and Emma Goldman Clinic of Iowa City to immediately block enforcement. Seidlin said he would have to “flippantly rule from the bench just for expediency’s sake” to grant the request, and that he hoped to have a ruling issued by the end of Monday — which he did.

HF 732 prohibits abortions once a “fetal heartbeat” — defined as “cardiac activity, the steady and repetitive rhythmic contraction of the fetal heart within the gestational sac” — is detected. Doctors would be required to first perform an abdominal ultrasound to detect embryonic or fetal cardiac activity.

The law would change the amount of time that women have to seek an abortion from 20 weeks post-fertilization to as little as six weeks — before many women know they are pregnant. The injunction Monday keeps the status quo -- 20 weeks -- for now.

The bill includes exceptions for pregnancies that are the result of rape in cases reported within 45 days, and incest in cases reported within 140 days. It also includes exceptions for miscarriages, a fetal abnormality that would result in the infant’s death and for when the mother’s life is threatened.

Supporters say the presence of a “heartbeat” indicates life that merits equal protection under the law. Advocates for abortion rights say the new law would end 98 percent of abortions that are currently legal in Iowa.

Seidlin’s order temporarily bars, or enjoins, the state of Iowa from enforcing HF 732, with the exception of a requirement directing the Iowa Board of Medicine to adopt rules to administer the bill.

“Should the injunction entered today ultimately be dissolved, it would only benefit all involved, patients and providers alike, to have rules in place to administer the law,” Seidlin wrote in his order.