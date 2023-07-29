SPRINGFIELD, S.D. -- Viewing the Missouri River at Springfield, sandbars covered with thick vegetation hide the fact this was once open water, the western end of Lewis and Clark Lake.

But since the 25-mile-long reservoir began filling in 1955 after Gavins Point Dam was built near Yankton, South Dakota, sediment from the Missouri and its tributaries has steadily accumulated in the lake, creating a massive sand delta that slowly creeps farther into the lake year by year.

"It's very easy to go into the bluffs over Springfield and take a look at the river and see every year the delta moves a few hundred feet to the east," Springfield Mayor Scott Kostal said.

As the city builds a new water treatment plant with two water intakes from the river, Kostal wonders how long it will be before the sediment raises the river bed and clogs them.

Residents behind and around the delta face similar concerns. Sediment has caused the river to slow and rise behind the delta, causing flooding in adjoining fields and pushing groundwater into basements.

An estimated 5.1 million tons of sediment enter Lewis and Clark Lake each year, and sand now fills 35% of the reservoir's capacity. With that level predicted to reach 45% by 2035, local governments, businesses and private citizens continue to seek solutions.

"I know everyone realizes this isn't going to happen overnight," said Kostal, also the executive director of the Missouri Sedimentation Action Coalition, or MSAC, a group of about 60 stakeholders formed in 2001 to educate the public and look for ways to combat the sedimentation.

Since its inception, MSAC has partnered with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to explore possible solutions. Though any remedial actions are likely years away, the corps expects to reach a major milestone by the end of August, when it hopes to release a report on a study taking an in-depth look at economic costs and benefits of sediment management at the lake. It won't suggest solutions, but will provide MSAC with data it can use to determine preferred alternatives.

In short, the report will set up the next step toward a final plan.

After gaining MSAC's input, the corps will enter a new phase of study: performing engineering analysis of selected solutions, determining their costs and developing a management plan while at the same time seeking the millions of dollars in government appropriations that will be needed to fund whatever solution, or solutions, are pursued.

"At this point we don't know whether that's one management method or three or five," corps hydrologist Paul Boyd said. "There has to be a discussion about what is the pain threshold for management," or what kinds of changes or inconveniences those affected are willing to accept in return for sediment reduction.

That next phase of study will take at least two years, and any management plan then will be subject to public hearings by the corps and other federal agencies. Add in the unpredictability of gaining appropriations from Congress, and large-scale sediment management actions are years away, testing the patience of MSAC members fully aware no solution will be reached overnight.

Still, just five years ago, Boyd said, the corps was nowhere close to a project plan.

"It is going forward," Boyd said of the studies. "We are very much doing everything we can to move it along as fast as we can. We're doing things we weren't doing 10 years ago."

There are three ways to manage the sediment: prevent it from entering the lake, keep it moving through the lake or remove it.

How to achieve any or all of those methods is the hard question. Many options already are under consideration, all varying in how practical or disruptive they may be. It's a foregone conclusion none of them will be cheap.

"Solving that problem is really painful. The cost will be big no matter what you do," said Rollin Hotchkiss, a Brigham Young University civil and construction engineering professor who has studied reservoir sedimentation worldwide and has been involved with Lewis and Clark Lake discussions since he was at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln prior to going to BYU in 2005.

The problems caused by sediment aren't always so obvious, Hotchkiss said. It's easy to see marinas and boat docks silting in and water supply intakes becoming threatened -- problems that exist mainly along the river's shores. But sediment in the middle of the lake, though often deep beneath the water surface and unseen, impacts recreation and navigation. Eventually, sediment spreading across the lake bed will encroach upon Gavins Point Dam, threatening power generation and other functions.

The corps has spent years conducting computer modeling and engineering studies on five options:

1. Dredging -- mechanically removing sediment from the lake.

2. Flushing/sluicing -- periodically draining the lake to a level that allows the river to push sediment through it.

3. Limiting the entry of sediment into the lake.

4. Collecting sediment in Missouri River tributaries before it gets to the river and lake.

5. A hybrid of those measures.

"We're at a point right now where I don't think anything's off the table," Boyd said.

Though remediation on a large scale is far off in the future, small-scale operations are in the works or under consideration to determine their effectiveness.

MSAC is seeking a grant of up to $150,000 from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to test a load collector on the Niobrara River, which contributes 60% of the sediment that empties into the Missouri at Lewis and Clark Lake. The technology would catch sand before it reaches the lake, though a use for the trapped sand has yet to be determined. If MSAC were to receive the grant, testing could begin next spring or summer, Kostal said.

Also of intrigue is an unmanned automated dredge, developing technology that was a winner in the Bureau of Reclamation's Guardians of the Reservoir challenge to develop new methods to remove sediment. Comparing the automated dredge to a Roomba robot vacuum, Boyd said it could operate around the clock and possibly be more economical than manned dredging operations. It also would allow recreational activity on the lake to continue with minimal interruption.

If funding works out, Kostal said, it's possible the dredge could be tested in 2025, though it also raises the question of what to do with the sediment removed from the lake.

In the meantime, the corps will be zeroing in on costs of all options under consideration. Implementation of any plan will be dependent on when funding is available, Boyd said, and the corps has begun seeking funding from and partnerships with federal agencies and engaging local and state governments.

"How to fund it is a separate issue," he said. "It's a long road to get real dollars to fund this with."

Though the reservoir still has nearly two-thirds of its water storage capacity, waiting too long to address the sedimentation could eventually cause problems not just at the lake, but downstream to Sioux City and beyond, Boyd said. A reservoir filled with sediment would reduce the ability to mitigate floods. Eventually, the sediment would reach Gavins Point Dam and move through the spillway. At that point, the ability to trap and manage sediment essentially would be lost, and the corps' ability to generate hydropower and regulate the river for downstream navigation would be affected.

The time to explore options is now, because many of them could disappear as the reservoir fills.