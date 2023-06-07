Some lucky person in Lincoln is $25,000-a-year richer after buying a winning lottery ticket.

The Nebraska Lottery said Wednesday that a winning Lucky for Life ticket was sold Tuesday at the Casey's General Store location at 3003 N. 70th St. in Lincoln.

The winning ticket, which matched the white numbers 3, 35, 38, 43 and 47 along with Lucky Ball 15, pays the holder $25,000 a year for the rest of his or her lifetime.

The person holding the ticket has 180 days to claim the winnings in person at the Nebraska Lottery office.

The odds of winning the Lucky for Life drawing are 1 in 1,813,028.