SIOUX CITY — As 2023 dawned, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers expected runoff into the upper basin of the Missouri River to remain below normal because of persisting drought conditions.

Drought continues in some areas of the river basin, but plentiful rains in Montana and portions of North and South Dakota and quick mountain snowmelt that feeds the river led to above-average runoff into the Missouri River above Sioux City in June. Runoff in the river's upper basin was 6.7 million acre-feet in the month, 122% of average.

Those factors combined to lead the corps to increase this year's runoff forecast to 29.2 MAF, which is 114% of average. The average is 25.7 MAF.

Though runoff is now ahead of normal, continual precipitation is needed to keep the forecasts from slipping back to the earlier predictions of lower runoff totals.

"The mountain snowpack has completely melted out approximately two weeks ahead of schedule, further increasing the June runoff. The basin will need additional rainfall to continue the trend of above-average runoff," John Remus, chief of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division, said in a news release.

June's runoff helped boost storage totals in the river's reservoir system, but it is still below normal. Storage in the six reservoirs is 55.6 MAF, below the flood control zone that starts at 56.1 MAF.

Remus said soil moisture conditions improved for western areas of the basin, but eastern South Dakota and the lower basin continue to experience abnormally dry or drought conditions.

With the added runoff, releases from Gavins Point Dam near Yankton, South Dakota, were upped to 29,000 cubic feet per second, which will allow the corps to provide for a full downstream navigation season ending Dec. 1 at the river's mouth.