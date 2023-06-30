🌟🌟🌟

High school: Omaha North.

The specs: Athlete, 6-1, 185 pounds.

Takeaway: To those who doubt the effectiveness of June football camps, look no further than Jones. Heading into the summer, the uncommitted senior was still searching for his first Division I offer. Jones participated in the Lindenwood (Mo.) University mega camp in the first week of June, where he earned FCS offers from Lindenwood and South Dakota State. Things were even sweeter when both Wyoming and Nebraska extended offers after NU's Friday Night Lights camp. Players who flash athleticism, speed and potential tend to stand out at these summer camps — and Jones' success is the proof.

Jones fits the mold of what Nebraska is looking for in a defensive back recruit. The senior is dynamic and versatile enough to play any spot in the secondary, something he's already done for Omaha North. Working mostly as a safety, Jones came down with two interceptions and defended seven passes during his junior year. Physically, he seems like a fit at free safety, though cornerback could also be Jones' future position.