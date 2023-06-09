After years of selling books, a Nebraska woman will soon be able to place her own on the shelf.

Carla Ketner will become a published author with her first book, "Ted Kooser: More Than a Local Wonder," set to release on Nov. 1. Nebraska won't have to wait until November to learn more about her book as Ketner will be speaking alongside the book's illustrator at the annual Nebraska Book Festival on Saturday.

The Nebraska Book Festival will run for the first time since 2019 at the Lincoln Foundation Garden and the Bennett Martin Library, 1415 N St. The festival begins at 10 a.m. with a performance from local music group The String Beans and goes until 4 p.m. with family reading time, activities, food trucks and book vendors.

For more information and a full schedule of events, visit bookfestival.nebraska.gov/2023.

Ketner has long had a love for writing, but it wasn’t until the past decade that she began to take it more seriously. She took her first writing class as a student at Nebraska Wesleyan University and then continued to take classes on writing picture books.

“I kind of decided if I was ever going to publish a book and if I ever really wanted to see if I could do this, I needed to get serious and focus and really start taking more classes and trying to figure out how to write a book that would sell,” Ketner said.

After graduating, Ketner became an elementary teacher in Omaha before moving to Seward for her husband’s job. Nineteen years ago, Ketner furthered her love for literacy works by opening a bookstore called Chapters Books & Gifts.

With her bookstore being home to many works of Nebraska poet Ted Kooser, it made sense for Ketner's first book to be a biography of Kooser. The picture book is intended to be read aloud to elementary students.

“He’s done so much that I thought he was definitely a worthy subject for a book,” Ketner said. “It was a bit intimidating to think about writing a book about somebody who’s a writer, who is a way better writer than I am.”

Ketner has known Kooser, who lives a few miles away in Garland, since she opened the store.

“He’s been a huge supporter of the store and we sell a ton of his books,” Ketner said. “My kids kind of grew up knowing him as Ted and they never really thought of him as a famous author or anything.”

It was one of her two sons who gave her the idea of writing a book about Kooser. After realizing this would be the first picture book about him, Ketner decided to pursue the story and reached out for an interview in 2019.

Kooser received a Pulitzer Prize for poetry in 2005 and was the United States Poet Laureate from 2004 to 2006.

“He’s an amazing person and definitely worthy of having a book written about him, and it’s an honor to get to be the one to do that,” Ketner said.

The book focuses on Kooser’s life as a child, when he felt like he didn't fit in and couldn’t find his place in the world. Ketner said it follows how he found himself and his love for reading, stories and books.

“It’s something all kids can relate to,” Ketner said. “Everybody feels like they don’t fit in at some point, and it’s about the fact that you will find your place in the world. Maybe you won’t become a Pulitzer Prize-winning author, but you will find yourself and find out who you are and find the things that matter to you.”

The focus of the story wasn’t always clear to Ketner, as she originally wrote the book to prioritize the facts of Kooser’s life. Through four years of revisions, she eventually came to realize what truly mattered in the book.

“Ted always loved stories and he always loved arts, and he found meaning in books that he read and stories that he heard,” Ketner said. “I’ve always kind of felt that way, too, so maybe that’s why I ended up with that as the focus of the book.”

The book has a minimal number of words to appeal to a younger audience and includes watercolor illustrations by Paula Wallace, a painter from Omaha.

“It’s published by the University of Nebraska Press, it has a Nebraska author and Nebraska illustrator and a Nebraska subject,” Ketner said. “It’s an all-Nebraska book.”

