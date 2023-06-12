By day, Allie Burnett is an everyday Omaha high school student, but by night, she’s a professional sports player teaming up with players from across the continent.

The incoming senior at Westside High School signed a contract earlier this year to play esports for the New York Excelsior’s academy team.

While the New York Excelsior’s team is like a major league sports team, the academy team functions like a minor league team, Burnett said.

“You’re working up to that level of fully professional play,” she said.

Burnett plays Overwatch, a multiplayer game where players use their character’s specific skills to either attack or defend against another team.

The team competes playing five-on-five, with a team made up of a tank, damage shooters and supports, which function to help keep other players alive and warn them about where enemies are located.

Burnett, who plays as a support under the gamertag Dax, said she likes how Overwatch combines elements of first-person shooter games and ability-based games.

“I really like the layers to it,” she said. “There’s always something changing and something new to discover.”

Signing with the academy team turned one of Burnett’s hobbies into something she gets paid for. Burnett said she first started gaming during the pandemic and gradually became more competitive.

Burnett is the captain of the Westside Overwatch team, which she said aims to foster an environment for students to realize the growing opportunities esports provide.

Chase Tonkinson, Westside’s coach, said Burnett is the first Westside player to go professional.

“We’ve had some former players sign for colleges. No one has ever signed a professional contract,” he said.

Tonkinson said Burnett is a fantastic captain for the Westside team and often operates as more of a coach. He said Burnett organizes scrimmages, leads video reviews and discussions of how the team could improve.

Tonkinson said Burnett’s teammates were excited when they heard about her contract, even if that means Burnett will spend less time with her Westside teammates.

Tonkinson said Burnett is consistently in the top 500 players in North America, but even talented players don’t always get opportunities to play professionally.

Burnett, her coach said, is a dedicated and driven person and has taken on opportunities outside of her high school team. Earlier this year, Burnett played in a tournament that was streamed and had more than a hundred thousand viewers.

After graduating, Burnett hopes also to pursue esports at the collegiate level.

During the school year, Burnett said it can be hard to juggle her commitments at school with her academy team practices. The academy team is also made up of a diverse group of players from across North America, some of which are in their 20s and 30s, making for a very different environment than high school.

“The best way to describe it is two different worlds,” she said.

Burnett said she usually plays around three to four hours every night as part of the academy team. Now that it’s summer, Burnett said she may have more intensive practice sessions on certain days.

“I do have the motivation of like when I get better, my team gets better,” she said.

As esports remains a male-dominated field, Burnett said there’s still a lot of sexism. However, with academy-level teams helping marginalized genders compete in the sport and other initiatives, she said she sees that change is happening.

“Breaking into that, like, boys club has been difficult,” she said. “But recent developments of female-only tournaments and stuff like that is making it a lot easier for players to aspire to go pro.”

