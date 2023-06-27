Nebraska will receive $405.3 million in federal money to extend broadband internet to areas where it’s not available or too slow, federal officials announced Monday.

The money comes from the $42.45 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, which Congress authorized in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021.

The BEAD Program provides money for states, territories, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico to utilize for broadband deployment, mapping, equity and adoption projects.

Iowa will receive $415.3 million.

States will use the money to administer grant programs within their borders, the U.S. Department of Commerce says.

“For far too long, our state has lacked the broadband infrastructure communities need to unlock new economic opportunities and access critical services,” U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer of Nebraska said in a statement. “This once-in-a-generation investment will do much to close the digital divide and provide more Nebraskans with the connectivity they deserve.”

The law states that access to affordable, reliable high-speed broadband is “essential to full participation in modern life in the United States.”

It also says there exists a “digital divide” that disproportionately affects communities of color, lower-income areas and rural areas.

The law prioritizes unserved locations that have no internet access or that have access of only less than 25 megabits per second for downloads and 3 Mbps for uploads. Underserved locations are those defined as having access under 100 Mbps down and 20 Mbps up.

Download speeds involve retrieving information from the internet, including streaming movies and TV. Upload speeds determine how fast information travels from a computer to the internet, like sending emails or publishing photos online.

The new broadband service must at a minimum provide a speed of not less than 100 megabits per second for downloads and 20 megabits per second for uploads. The law also sets requirements for reliability.

President Joe Biden on Monday said that high-speed internet is no longer a luxury but an “absolute necessity,” as he pledged that every household in the nation would have access by 2030 using cables made in the U.S.

“These investments will help all Americans,” he said. “We’re not going to leave anyone behind.”

Biden said it’s not enough just to have internet access.

“You need affordability and access,” the president said, adding that his administration is working with service providers to bring down costs on what is now a household utility — like water or gas — but often remains priced at a premium.

With Monday’s announcement of state allocations, the administration is launching the second phase of its “Investing in America” tour. The three-week blitz of speeches and events is designed to promote Biden’s previous legislative wins on infrastructure, the economy and climate change going into a reelection year.

The funding includes more than $1 billion each for 19 states, with remaining states falling below that threshold. Allotments range from $100.7 million for Washington, D.C., to $3.3 billion for Texas.

Biden said more than 35,000 projects are already funded or underway to lay cable that provides internet access. Some of those are from $25 billion in initial funding as part of the “American Rescue Plan.”

More than 7% of the country falls in the underserved category, according to the Federal Communications Commission’s analysis.

Congress approved the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, along with several other internet expansion initiatives, through the infrastructure bill.

Earlier this month, the Commerce Department announced winners of middle mile grants, which will fund projects that build the midsection of the infrastructure necessary to extend internet access to every part of the country.

States have until the end of the year to submit proposals outlining how they plan to use that money, which won’t begin to be distributed until those plans are approved. Once the Commerce Department signs off on those initial plans, states can award grants to telecommunications companies, electric cooperatives and other providers to expand internet infrastructure.

Under the rules of the program, states must prioritize connecting predominantly unserved areas before bolstering service in underserved areas—which are those without access to internet speeds of 100 Mbps/20 Mbps—and in schools, libraries or other community institutions.

Hinging such a large investment on FCC data has been somewhat controversial. Members of Congress pressed FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel about inaccuracies they said would negatively impact rural states’ allotments in particular, and state broadband officials were concerned about the short timeline to correct discrepancies in the first version of the map.

The second version of the map, which was released at the end of May and used for allotments, reflects the net addition of 1 million locations, updated data from internet service providers and the results of more than 3 million public challenges, Rosenworcel, who in the past has been a critic of how the FCC’s maps were developed, said in a May statement.

