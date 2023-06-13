Construction is slated to begin this week on a roundabout at a key intersection between Ashland and Mahoney State Park.

In a pilot project, the Nebraska Department of Transportation is installing the modular roundabout at the intersection of U.S. 6 and Nebraska 66, just across Salt Creek from downtown Ashland.

Traffic will be maintained during construction, which is expected to continue until September, according to a NDOT news release. Work will take place primarily during daylight hours on weekdays.

Construction of the modular roundabout involves bolting hardened prefabricated panels onto existing asphalt to both guide and slow traffic. At about $1 million, a modular roundabout costs about one-fourth to one-third as much as a traditional concrete one with an interior island.

The project will also remove or replace some asphalt and concrete, and add new street lighting and road signs. Lane widths will be reduced to 12 feet.

The intersection, which lacks a traffic light, has been a headache for Ashland residents because it can be difficult to cross U.S. 6. About 5,600 vehicles pass through the intersection each day, according to NDOT traffic counts.

In a November 2021 presentation to the Ashland City Council, NDOT engineers said the roundabout would improve safety by forcing traffic to slow down. The council passed a resolution of support.

“That intersection has been a concern for us for a long time,” Council Member Chuck Niemeyer said at the time, according to the Ashland Gazette.

