Bemis Park neighbors rescued a 69-year-old woman and another person after an explosion Monday that blew out a wall of their three-story house in midtown Omaha, the woman's daughter said.

Charlene Murphy and her roommate were inside her house, at 3027 Lincoln Blvd., when the explosion occurred shortly after noon, said Amber Murphy, her daughter.

"A couple of people helped her get out of the house through a window," Amber Murphy said. "They also helped her roommate get out through the window."

She said her mother and her roommate were shaken up, but did not appear to have been injured. Omaha Fire Department officials also said it appeared no one was injured.

The entire west wall of the big old house was knocked off by the blast. Furnishings could be seen inside as firefighters poured water onto the house from above.

"It's horrifying, just horrifying," said Amber Murphy, who grew up in the house and said it has been in her family since the 1960s.

The cause had not yet been determined, said Assistant Omaha Fire Marshal Joe Caniglia of the Omaha Fire Department.

Initial reports, at 12:13 p.m., were that people might have been trapped inside, but it appears everyone was outside the house when firefighters arrived, Caniglia said.

Firefighters rescued a dog through a window, Caniglia said. Amber Murphy said about 1:30 p.m. her mother's two cats had not been located.

Crews fought the fire defensively, pouring water from outside, including above from an aerial unit, because of the structural damage risk.

The fire was declared under control at 1:20 p.m.

The house is in a historic neighborhood of older homes, within a couple blocks of Bemis Park and the Omaha Public Schools administration building.

Neighbors said they the could feel vibrations from the blast in their houses across the street. When Jared Annin went outside to investigate, he saw the damage and feared the worst.

"I was sure someone was dead," he said. "It looked like half the house was torn off."

The explosion blew out the back window of Annin's car, which was parked outside Murphy's house. The blast may also have caused some damage to the house next door to the west.

"It could have been worse," Annin said while vacuuming shattered glass from his car. "I'm just glad she's all right."

Annin said the rescuers who helped the people escape the house were neighbors.

Jasmyne Bils said the explosion "sounded like a big firework." That's initially what she thought it was, and she ignored it at first.

But when she went outside, she heard neighborhood children screaming and crying and saw people scrambling around the house across the street.

"It looked like the very top of the house was on fire; just a little bit of smoke coming out," Bils said. "But one or two minutes later I looked again and it looked like half the house was gone."

It was good, she said, to see so many people from the neighborhood rushing to help.