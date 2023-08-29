The newest elephant at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium likes to explore and has gained 10 pounds since her birth three weeks ago.

She also has a new name: Amandra.

The name, pronounced “ah-MON-dra,” was chosen by a zoo donor and their family and means “strong woman.”

Jayei, the calf’s mother and the matriarch of the zoo’s herd, was the inspiration behind it.

Since her arrival with daughter Omma in 2016, Jayei — whose name means “a woman strong like an elephant” — has been a proven leader and experienced mother. She has guided the other adult females of the herd on their journeys as mothers and has helped watch over their calves.

The zoo is now home to nine African elephants, four of which are calves.

* Eugenia, born Jan. 7, 2022, to Kiki

* Sonny, born Jan. 20, 2022, to Claire

* Mopani, born March 2, 2023, to Lolly

* Amandra, born Aug. 6, 2023, to Jayei

A fifth calf, to expectant mother Omma, is due to arrive in spring 2024.

Amandra currently weighs 290 pounds and continues to explore her habitat.

“She is interacting with her siblings, and in this heat, has joined the others in the mud wallow,” said Sarah Armstrong, the zoo’s elephant manager.