Terence “Bud” Crawford is on top of the world, and Omaha is over the moon about it.

“Everyone in Omaha is excited,” said Omaha City Councilwoman Juanita Johnson of District 2 North Omaha, where the world champion pugilist has deep roots and his home gym. “We have a homegrown man in our community that has reached the highest of the heights. We are so very proud of Bud and this moment, especially in North Omaha.”

In case you did a Rip Van Winkle and somehow missed it, Crawford made boxing history Saturday night when he beat welterweight rival Errol Spence with a TKO in the ninth round of their title bout in Las Vegas.

What happened in Vegas won’t stay in Vegas. Plans are being made to celebrate Crawford’s biggest of his 40 professional boxing victories in a big way in his hometown. Johnson said plans are under way with the city and District 2 to recognize Crawford “to the fullest extent possible.”

Carrie Murphy, deputy chief of staff for Mayor Jean Stothert, said Monday that the Mayor’s Office “will have details soon on a citywide parade and celebration.” The Mayor’s Office started coordinating with Crawford Sunday on his availability, Murphy said.

Crawford reps Omaha with intention. He wears the name of his hometown on the back of his boxing shorts. After the referee stopped the fight Saturday, Crawford climbed on the ropes of the ring, once again elevating Omaha in the eyes of the world.

Crawford “definitely helps legitimize Omaha,” said Brandon Pappas, a spokesman for the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce. “Bud is a great representative of what Omaha is.”

While Omaha was busting its buttons over its hometown hero Monday, the young people who work out at Crawford’s B&B Sports Academy at 30th and Sprague Streets also were busting their butts and busting out in sweat. They’re not about to rest on their champion’s laurels.

Jason Knott, taking a break from punching a bag, said he got a little extra oomph from Crawford’s and Omaha native Steven “So Cold” Nelson’s victories in Vegas.

“I always come in here with the chip on my shoulder,” said Knott, 18. “But you know, seeing those guys perform on Saturday, you know really pushes me and everybody in the gym to go that extra step to keep going, and think about the leaders like Bud and Nelson putting on a show for Omaha.”

Adonis Marcial-Rodriguez, 20, said Crawford’s achievement shows people that it doesn’t matter where you come from, “if you put in the work, if you put the effort in, you stay consistent, that whatever your dreams are you can make it possible.”

“I felt so good just seeing a boxer especially as good as Crawford coming out from Omaha, a place that’s not very known,” Marcial-Rodriguez said, “To not only show why he is the best boxer, but he showed his abilities and skills, discipline, everything.”

Carlito Mejia, 19, was in Las Vegas for the fight as part of Crawford’s team. It was breathtaking, a “once in a lifetime opportunity,” to experience boxing history being made, Mejia said.

Crawford has paved the way, said Mejia, who has boxed at B&B since he was 12 years old. Now it’s up to him to put in the work to take advantage of the opportunity. He’s glad Omaha’s going to throw a parade for Crawford.

“I’ve been seeing him since I was a little kid, so I just see him like a regular person when he’s really a big celebrity,” Mejia said.

Tiara Helm, a 12-year-old skipping rope in the hot gym after running laps outside, said that people should know Crawford “is more than what he seems. He’s not just a boxer.”

That said, Crawford’s performance in the ring affects how Helm sees her hometown.

“He makes Omaha look real, real big,” she said.

For 22-year-old SonTarian Davis, it means a lot to have Crawford come from a city without major professional sports teams “go out and bring a world title home, bring some belts back home.”

“Actually, being up under him means a lot as well,” said Davis, who wore a full sweat suit as he shadow-boxed Monday, trying to make weight for an upcoming bout. “You’re getting to learn from one of the greatest and one of the best to ever lace up a pair of gloves.”

Davis said everybody at his job, at Republic National Distributing Company, ran up to talk about the fight today because they know he trains at Crawford’s gym. He said Crawford deserves a parade “for putting on for the city every chance he gets.”

Asked whether he thinks people from elsewhere will start mentioning Crawford now instead of Warren Buffett or the Huskers when they meet people from Omaha, Davis smiled and said, “Yeah.”

“I think that’s already been going on though, for a while,” he said.

