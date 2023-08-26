DYSART — Some details of when the five Morris children arrived on the orphan train remain a mystery.

The impact that they and their descendants have had on the Dysart community, though, is as clear as day.

“You can see that they turned out to be productive citizens,” said Catharine Wieck, who runs the Dysart Historical Society. “I don’t know that any of them became world famous or anything, but they were good citizens of Iowa and their communities.”

Orchestrated by several childrens' welfare agencies, the orphan train ran from 1854 to 1929 with the goal of taking orphaned and abandoned children from the East Coast and finding homes for them in the rural Midwest. It's estimated that in those 75 years, some 200,000 children were moved. These included the five Morris children in Dysart.

It’s not clear from the records if they arrived in 1892 or ’93, though a newspaper from Chicago lists it at ‘94. Their names on reaching Dysart were Morris, but in New York, they were either Maresca or Marese. They were changed in New York to conceal their roots as the children of immigrants before going to the Midwest. It was the same reason the Children’s Aid Society was believed to have changed its religious affiliation from Catholic to Protestant.

What is known is that Laura, Tessie, John, Jacob and Ben were all adopted into different homes. According Pam Whitmore, Laura’s granddaughter, her grandmother had a rough go at first. The man whom she first went to live with was abusive, overworking her to the point where she eventually left to live with a family in Traer.

But Laura never forgot her sister and three brothers. According to Whitmore, she went out every morning to follow her youngest brother, Ben – unbeknownst to him – to make sure he was getting to school on time. Eventually, she returned to Dysart, where she married and took the name McNamee. She and her husband had 13 children and dozens of grandchildren.

Whitmore’s memories of her grandmother were of a gray-haired widow across the street who always went to church and ladies’ club. However, her children and their children helped to shape Dysart and had an impact in Northeast Iowa.

“Most of those (children) did just the normal things of that day. But the next generation we have lawyers, we have several dentists, we have doctors, we have teachers, we have two (professors) – one of Uncle Benny’s is a professor at UNI and I was a professor at Upper Iowa – so that all added,” Whitmore said.

With the exception of John (Jack), who left the state after a bad experience with his adoptive family, all the Morris children remained nearby. Jacob married and moved Cedar Rapids. Tessie settled down with a man named Roland Schillig, a dairy farmer from Iowa City.

Like Laura, Ben stayed in Dysart. Arriving at about 2 years old, he was the youngest of the Morris children, bringing with him only a coat his mother made for him before she died and a final note in one of the pockets. He was taken in by the Pippert family, where he had better luck than his oldest sister.

“Benjamin is growing up like a weed,” a 1894 letter from the Pipperts read. “He just commenced to talk and we wouldn’t give him up for the whole State of Iowa.”

The feeling was reciprocated. According to Wieck and Whitmore, Pippert’s birth father made the trip to Dysart some time after the boy was taken in, hoping to bring him back to New York. He refused to go.

“Uncle Benny,” as the people of Dysart called him, grew up to be a pillar of the town. Never seen without his bib overalls, Pippert operated the dray wagon that brought goods from the railway depot to the town. He had six children of his own – most of whom lived well into their late 80s and early 90s. Their children and grandchildren, like Laura’s, took on a wide array of occupations and reached far beyond Tama County.

Pippert died in 1999 at the age of 106. The coat he arrived in is on display at the Dysart Historical Society’s museum.

Wieck had nearly 50 years to get acquainted with Pippert, starting when she moved to Dysart in 1949 for her teaching job. In that time, she became close friends with a living piece of American and Dysart history. Always cheerful, he once confided in her his gratitude to the family that took him in and the community that became his home.

“Ben told me one time that he was very thankful that he had come here,” Wieck said. “He’d had a good life here. That was his quote.”

For her part, Whitmore said her family's origins haven’t been lost on her. Their success – and the success of their descendants – are a testament to the Morris family’s character.

“I’m proud to be able to talk about my grandma and say that she came from nothing and turned out to be how she was,” Whitmore said.