MARCUS, Iowa -- A Marcus man was seriously injured late Tuesday when a lawnmower overturned and pinned him in a ditch in rural Cherokee County.
Cherokee County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched at 11:57 p.m. to 560th Street near G Avenue. According to an accident report, Joshua Weber was mowing the top of the ditch on 560th Street when his mower slid into the ditch and overturned, pinning him beneath.
Weber, 36, was extricated from under the mower and transported by Marcus emergency personnel to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.