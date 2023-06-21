MARCUS, Iowa -- A Marcus man was seriously injured late Tuesday when a lawnmower overturned and pinned him in a ditch in rural Cherokee County.

Cherokee County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched at 11:57 p.m. to 560th Street near G Avenue. According to an accident report, Joshua Weber was mowing the top of the ditch on 560th Street when his mower slid into the ditch and overturned, pinning him beneath.