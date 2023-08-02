FREMONT — A team of paranormal investigators who visited a Fremont park on Saturday report that they caught on camera an otherworldly spirit walking by the park’s bathroom building.

Dave Christensen and his team of three paranormal detectives visited Barnard Park for the third time in five weeks this past weekend.

The park, located off Military Avenue at the intersection of Clarkson Street, has long had a reputation as being haunted. The land the park sits on was a cemetery in the earliest days of Fremont’s existence in the 1860s and 1870s. However the bodies buried there were exhumed and relocated to what is now Ridge Cemetery as the town grew larger and more residents arrived.

The local legend centers on the claim that five to eight bodies were not recovered and moved, and the spirits or ghosts of those former residents patrol the park at night.

Those spooky suspicions were what drew Christensen, a 28-year ghost detective and founder of Phantasm Paranormal, to the park.

His team claimed they caught an unknown spirit on camera adjacent to the park’s public restroom.

“Here is a picture from Saturday night that will blow your mind,” Christensen said in an email sent to the Fremont Tribune.

The presence of the alleged ghost on Saturday came five weeks after Christensen and his team claim that a spirit talked to the paranormal detectives via what’s called an “electric voice phenomenon recording.”

Christensen said the reason he and his team came to Fremont was because of Barnard Park's reputation.

“I heard it used to be a cemetery, and they were going to build houses here, but people said, ‘No, we’re not building here.’”

To check out the team’s discoveries and read their full report on the three visits to Barnard Park, visit phantasm-paranormal.com and click on Barnard Park entry.

