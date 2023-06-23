KEARNEY — Pete’s Patriot is staying in Kearney.

That’s according to Brad Kernick, a car enthusiast and supporter of the Classic Car Collection in Kearney.

“The owner is not verified, but Pete’s Patriot will remain in Kearney,” Kernick said Tuesday afternoon at the conclusion of the auction of 130 cars that had been displayed the past 12 years at Kearney’s Classic Car Collection.

Owner of the Bernie and Janice Talborg Classic Car Collection, Alan Gentz of Sterling, Colorado, put the collection up for sale. Kernick said it was tough seeing the collection sold off car by car, but the vehicle with the Kearney story will be staying in Kearney.

“I’m just ecstatic that it’s going to stay here,” Kernick said about the 1969 AMX drag racer that was campaigned by a pit crew of Kearney High School boys.

Steven Nelson, the sales rep for the North Dakota-based Steffes Group Auctioneers, described the Classic Car Collection auction as “wonderful, excellent.”

He said the auction was a private business undertaking, so he declined to state how much the 130 cars fetched. However, Nelson said the auction attracted buyers from around the globe.

“We had more than 700 registered bidders from all over the world, literally,” Nelson said. He listed buyers’ locations, including “Australia, France, England and all over the U.S. and Canada.”

Nelson said the winning bidder is paying $171,000 for Pete's Patriot.