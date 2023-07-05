LINCOLN — Bolstered by a $800,000 contribution from a national donor, organizers behind a petition to repeal a law providing tax credits for donations to private and parochial school scholarship funds have raised more than $1.1 million.

Support our Schools Nebraska launched a campaign in early June intending to put the repeal of Legislative Bill 753 on the 2024 ballot. To make it on the ballot, the petition must gather just over 60,000 authorized signatures of registered voters within 90 days of the end of this year's legislative session.

Since its launch, the campaign has raised more than $1.1 million, according to the latest filings with the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission (NADC). Just under $400,000 has been spent so far, giving the campaign roughly $700,000 still to work with.

Of that $1.1 million, $800,000 comes from a single donation from the National Education Association, the largest labor union in the U.S., representing public school employees.

State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of the Omaha area, who introduced LB 753, took issue with this contribution, saying that Nebraskans wouldn't appreciate national sources trying to tell them what to think on this issue. She noted that the National Education Association also supported school closures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A campaign Linehan backs urging Nebraskans not to sign the petition — Keep Kids First — is almost entirely funded by another national group, the American Federation For Children. Of the $504,000 in donations the campaign reported in its latest NADC filing, $494,000 came from the group.

Other significant contributors to the Support our Schools petition includes over $260,000 from the Nebraska State Education Association (NSEA), and more than $54,000 from the OpenSky Policy Institute — both notable backers of the campaign.

In addition, more than $7,300 came from individual donations of $250 or less. A campaign press release said 478 people have contributed to the effort.

“Our members have been overwhelmingly supportive of this petition,” Support Our Schools Nebraska sponsor and NSEA President Jenni Benson said in the release. “They know the importance of keeping public dollars for public schools."

Despite needing just over 60,000 signatures to qualify, the campaign set a goal of gathering 90,000 signatures by the deadline. The Nebraska Secretary of State's Office, which reviews the signatures, typically doesn't accept a significant portion of them.

Benson said the campaign has made "great progress" toward this goal. Members have organized 250 signing events and continue to plan more.

LB 753 will provide tax credits for individuals and entities making donations to scholarship funds intended to help students attend private and parochial schools. Under the bill, $25 million will be available for credits in 2024, with the same amount available for the next two years. After that, the limit for credits will grow to a maximum of $100 million per year.

Individuals and businesses could not receive more than $100,000 in annual credits, while estates and trusts would be capped at $1 million per year.

LB 753 supporters commonly argue the bill is necessary to allow families — particularly those of lower income — to have a range of educational opportunities to best suit their children's needs.

Linehan tried to pass similar measures in the Legislature for the past five years, to no avail. Public school teachers have opposed such proposals, arguing that they deplete funding for public education and will primarily benefit Nebraska’s wealthiest residents.

Linehan has strongly pushed back against these claims, noting that lawmakers also approved increases to state funding for public schools in the same session that passed LB 753.

"Nebraskans use common sense," Linehan said. "They can count."