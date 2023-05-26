Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

MEAD — As plans are finalized for a pilot project to determine the best way to dispose of an estimated 99,000 tons of solid waste at AltEn, contractors started hauling a different kind of waste away from the site on Thursday.

Between 6,000 and 8,000 tons of trash, unused materials, and piles of soil will be hauled from the former ethanol plant south of Mead to the Pheasant Point Landfill near Bennington over the next five to six weeks, said Bill Butler, a senior engineer and partner at NewFields.

Clearing one of the massive hoop buildings of old wooden pallets, crates, scraps of liner, unused piping and other materials will make space for the pilot project to study the best way to clean up the pesticide-contaminated waste expected to begin later this year.

The feasibility study, which will consist of solidifying and hauling 1,000 truckloads of wet cake to an as-of-yet undetermined landfill, will focus on how to clean up the waste efficiently and effectively, Butler said.

"The whole idea is to get the information we need to fine-tune the process, verify that it's effective, and look at how much time it might take," Butler said.

Unlike other ethanol plants, which manufacture harvested grain into a gasoline additive, AltEn used unplanted seeds coated in pesticides to make biofuel. High concentrations of various pesticides have been detected in the solid and liquid byproducts stored on the site.

While Butler said the environmental cleanup at AltEn is similar to others he's worked on in his career, the wet distiller's grains — also known as wet cake — has presented a new challenge for NewFields to solve.

"Most of our sites are probably dealing with soil or something similar," he said. "But the wet cake doesn't have a lot of physical strength. Some of the material has a little bit of sponginess to it, so you compress it down and it bounces back."

A big part of the upcoming study will be to look at how to solidify the wet cake in order to prepare it for the landfill, so it doesn't slip under its own weight and can be safely compacted under other layers of waste.

Butler said several reagents commonly used in environmental cleanups — Portland cement, bottom ash, fly ash, or lime — are being considered to solidify the material and will likely be tested in the feasibility study.

The project will also look at how contractors can best control for odors and dust, prevent contact with stormwater, and prevent exposure to the environment.

NewFields, which was hired by the seed companies that form the AltEn Facility Response Group two years ago, will also move forward on an expanded effort to clean up wastewater at the site.

To date, 30.8 million gallons of pesticide-contaminated wastewater has been treated and pumped into new holding ponds dug onsite, each with 26 million gallons of capacity. An estimated 100 million gallons of wastewater remains to be treated.

A filtration system built by Clean Harbors, which arrived on site after a February 2021 release of millions of gallons of contaminated material from a ruptured tank, is able to effectively remove pesticides from the wastewater.

But the process isn't very efficient, Butler said. A new contractor selected after a bidding process will install upgrades to the system this summer, with the goal of bringing the new water treatment process online by August.

Butler said NewFields is also considering its options for disposing of millions of pounds of unused treated seed being stored in one of the hoop buildings and a silo on AltEn's site.

"We'll communicate more about that once we have a plan in place," he said.

Photos: AltEn cleanup near Mead