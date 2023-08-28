Sgt. Brandi Sullivan squinted through her rain-splattered windshield late in the afternoon of May 18, 2019, homeward bound on Interstate 80 west of Gretna after a Saturday of training with her Nebraska Army National Guard unit.

The flight medic watched in disbelief as the driver of a car about 100 yards in front of her, a Chevrolet Cruze, lost control in the downpour and plowed through the grassy median into the westbound lanes.

Cars swerved and skidded to avoid oncoming vehicle, but one of them — a Chrysler Town & Country minivan heading west through the storm — slammed into it, tearing the Chevy in half.

Still in uniform, Sullivan raced across the highway to where a young couple searched frantically for their 4-month-old daughter who had been in an infant carrier in the back seat.

Now, the back seat and the baby were gone.

“I could hear the mother just screaming like I’ve never heard before. The father, too,” Sullivan, now 31, recalled in an interview. “She was screaming the baby’s name. Amila! Amila!”

Sullivan’s efforts that day — bringing order to a chaotic crash scene, organizing several Good Samaritans who stopped to help, rendering CPR to the youngest victim and comforting the survivors — earned the Omahan the first Nebraska National Guard Heroism Medal.

Gov. Jim Pillen authorized the medal in June for Guard members who perform valorous acts while off-duty. He presented it to Sullivan on July 8 during a change-of-command ceremony in Lincoln that saw Brig. Gen. Craig Strong take over as the Nebraska National Guard’s adjutant general from Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, who retired.

“Many acts of heroism are recognized by our military during ... times of war or military engagements where the recipient’s own life was at risk,” Pillen said when he authorized the medal. “This award also acknowledges extraordinary acts: those that occur in everyday life and are equally deserving of recognition.”

Sullivan’s service is part of a family tradition. She is the youngest of seven children who grew up on a farm near Randolph in northeast Nebraska. Five of them served in the military, including four in the National Guard. So did her father, Gene Sullivan. (Her mother, Joanne, worked 26 years for the U.S. Postal Service). She enlisted shortly after graduating from Randolph High School in 2010.

“One of my older brothers led the charge. Some of the rest of us saw the advantages of serving in the Guard,” Sullivan said.

She earned money to pay for her studies at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where she graduated in 2018 with a degree in nutrition, exercise and health sciences. In civilian life, she works as a project manager at Gallup, a workplace consulting firm with a large presence in Omaha.

For one weekend a month and two weeks each year, Sullivan serves as a flight medic with Company G of the 2nd Battalion, 104th Aviation Regiment. Earlier this month, she traveled with her unit to Michigan to join in field training that included responding to a simulated airplane crash.

Sullivan’s 13-year National Guard career has not yet taken her to a combat zone. But her skills were tested under fire four years ago along I-80.

She was driving about 2 miles west of the Gretna Highway 31 interchange when she witnessed the high-speed collision just in front of her.

There was no question she must stop.

“It was a bad wreck,” Sullivan said. “I did not know what would be left of the car.”

She grabbed her first-aid kit. Hearing the screams, she hoped to bring some calm to a scene described later by a first responder as “horrific.”

She did a quick assessment. Adriana Rodriguez, 19, of Scottsbluff, the young mother who had been driving the Chevy, was crying and pointing at the wreckage of the front of her car.

“(She) didn’t know where her baby was,” Sullivan said. “The back seat wasn’t even there. I grabbed her and said, ‘We’ll find your baby.’”

She ran across the highway to the north shoulder, where another bystander had found Amila, still strapped in her infant seat. It had been thrown about 50 feet from the wreck.

Sullivan quickly examined her. The little girl was badly bruised. Blood was coming from her ears.

“I checked the baby’s pulse. It was thready, but it was there,” she said. “I picked her up and ran.”

Sullivan set up in a grassy area near the parents and tended to little Amila, who was turning blue. Sullivan began chest compressions but continued to give directions to other bystanders to care for the five other injured crash victims.

“She was so calm, it seemed like she had things under control,” said Kristy Hiebner of Henderson, an eyewitness to the crash, in an email to the National Guard. “When I saw her pumping on the chest of the baby for CPR, I had to turn away because the sight of the baby made me cry.”

After about 10 minutes, paramedics arrived at the scene. Sullivan stayed to manage the handoff and help where she was needed.

“We weren’t in a great location,” she said.

Because of the storm, no rescue helicopter could fly to the accident scene. Ambulances took the five adult victims from the two cars to hospitals, and they recovered from their injuries.

But Baby Amila did not survive.

Sullivan drove home, drained.

“I had a bit to process,” she said. The next day, she returned to finish her weekend Guard drill. Already word had gotten around about her efforts on I-80.

From the day of the incident, her National Guard superiors wanted to recognize Sullivan with a medal. Her commander, Capt. Oliver Berglund, gathered statements from several witnesses about her actions at the scene.

In one such statement, Lt. Matt Core of the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office described her “courageous and selfless in her attempt to save a life.” In another, Mike Dvorak, a first responder to the accident, praised her “rapid, focused and determined effort.”

Hiebner described Sullivan as “calm & controlled. I was beyond impressed & hope that, if someday I need help, someone just like her would be there to help me!”

The problem was that her heroic conduct didn’t quite fit the criteria for any of the available federal military awards, said Col. Dan Benes, the G1 personnel director for the Nebraska Army National Guard.

The Soldier’s Medal is awarded for heroism off the battlefield only when the service member faces personal hazard or danger and risk of life. The Bronze Star with a “V” device for valor is reserved for bravery in combat. The Meritorious Service Medal rewards outstanding work over a whole military tour, not an act of courage on a single day.

“We didn’t have a (state) award that covered that,” Benes said.

So Bohac asked the governor to create the Nebraska National Guard Heroism Medal. Presenting it to Sullivan was the last act of his 10-year term as the adjutant general.

Sullivan’s parents and other family members attended the award ceremony.

“I know they were pretty proud,” she said.

She said she was honored to be the first to receive the medal, but that was tempered by the loss of a young life on the highway, despite her efforts.

“I was given the award, but it was arguably the worst day of people’s lives,” Sullivan said.

The most positive memory from that stormy day was being part of a group of strangers who pulled together to help out in a terrible situation.

“Knowing that I could give back in a small way, it was really rewarding,” Sullivan said. “I felt like I was in the right place at the right time.”

