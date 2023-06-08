WASHINGTON D.C. — Wednesday morning, U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, joined the rest of the Iowa Congressional delegation in calling on President Joe Biden to grant an emergency declaration for Scott County after a partial building collapse in Davenport on May 28 killed three people.

The call came after Gov. Kim Reynolds made a request for supplementary federal emergency assistance to "save lives and to protect property, public health and safety, or to lessen or avert the threat of this disaster," the federal legislators said in a statement.

On Monday, eight days after the six-story, 80-unit building fell, Reynolds toured the site to survey the damage. That same day, Davenport Police Chief Jeff Bladel announced emergency workers had recovered the bodies of Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien from the rubble of The Davenport apartments.

Also Monday: The city's mayor, Mike Matson said officials were "looking into a 911 call which was placed May 27, in which the caller said he had heard the building wall was bulging and could be dangerous," according to the Quad-City Times.

Legislative announcement

Earlier in the day, Feenstra announced the introduction of the "Community College Agriculture Advancement Act" with Mississippi Rep. Trent Kelly, R-Saltillo.

The text of the bill says the act would "amend the National Agricultural Research, Extension, and Teaching Policy Act of 1977 to authorize capacity building grants for community college agriculture and natural resources programs."

In a press release, Feenstra said the legislation is meant to "equip the next generation of farmers and producers with the knowledge and tools they need to succeed in the field and beyond."

Nikki Haley Port Neal campaign U.S. Congressman Randy Feenstra, R-IA, introduces Nikki Haley, 2024 Republican presidential hopeful, Monday, during a campaign appearance at P…

Terry Murrell, the president of Sioux City's Western Iowa Tech Community College said "We are focused on helping our communities thrive and appreciate legislation that recognizes the important role that community colleges play in developing the agricultural sector."

Northwest Iowa Community College President John Hartog called the plan empowering because community colleges could "work more closely with their areas' industries to address workforce needs region by region."

Office hours

Later this month, staffers for Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley will hold "traveling office hours" in 19 Iowa counties.

State Rep. Jacob Bossman, R-Sioux City, will be at Danbury City Hall (207 First St.) from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 16. On Wednesday, June 21, he'll appear at: Alton City Hall (905 Third Ave.) from 9:30-10:30 a.m., Remsen City Hall (8 W. Second St.) from 11 a.m. to noon and the Ida Grove Public Library (100 E. Second St.) from 1:30-2:30 p.m.

"Grassley’s state offices regularly help constituents contact federal agencies to resolve problems with Social Security payments, military service matters, immigration cases, veteran benefits, IRS challenges and other issues," a press release said.