Standing out in a sea of cardinal, gold and black outside Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, the blue, red and white of Trump and DeSantis flags and signs made clear the other contest happening amid Iowa sports’ biggest rivalry.

Saturday’s Cy-Hawk football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Iowa State Cyclones was a magnet for Republican presidential candidates, drawing former President Donald Trump and other candidates who mingled with Iowa voters outside the stadium as they jockey for support in Iowa’s January caucuses.

Trump arrived with a motorcade and security detail, and he was swarmed by fans as he was quickly swept inside the stadium. Before entering, he attended tailgates at student houses near the football stadium.

It is Trump’s first time in Iowa since he was booked in a Fulton County jail on charges related to his attempts to overturn the 2020 election, one of three indictments the embattled Republican front-runner is facing. The trial for a similar federal case is set to begin March 4, the day before Super Tuesday, when a handful of states will hold their presidential primaries

Even before Trump arrived, his opponents trolled him with a banner pulled by a plane and flyers pointing out the absence of his wife, former First Lady Melania Trump, on the campaign trail.

The banner said “Where’s Melania” and flyers scattered around the stadium described her as “missing.” It’s unclear who payed for the banner and flyers.

The former first lady has largely been absent from public view as her husband seeks a second term in the White House and faces multiple investigations into alleged illegal conduct and his attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

Of the thousands of cars and tents gathered in the stadium parking lot ahead of the game, some sported Trump signs and flags.

“I think it’s awesome that he’s coming,” said Judy Kennedy, a Republican who said she was undecided in the caucus contest. “You got two sides of the state, and he was very well loved by the state of Iowa.”

DeSantis brings large following

Before Trump arrived, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who regularly takes second place among Republican primary voters in Iowa and national polls, arrived at the stadium with an army of volunteers holding signs and chanting “we want Ron” as he toured tailgates.

He gave a short stump speech to supporters before visiting “Veterans On Duty” tailgate where Republican Sen. Joni Ernst and Rep. Ashley Hinson were present.

DeSantis has visited more than 50 counties on his 99-county tour of Iowa as he tries to push his support levels higher among Republican voters. He told reporters in Ames that on-the-ground strategy is going to pay off in the January caucuses.

“We got a lot more to do, but we’re actually putting in the work that you need to to be able to win,” DeSantis said. “I’m actually starting to hear a lot of people say, because you’re showing up I’m supporting you. Because that’s the way you got to do it.”

DeSantis said he planned to walk into the stadium with Gov. Kim Reynolds, an Iowa State graduate. Asked whether he would support Iowa or Iowa State, DeSantis said he’s “not going to do anything to upset her.”

Reynolds has not endorsed a candidate in the caucus contest.

Gannon Gremmel, a former Iowa State wrestler from West Des Moines, was excited to see DeSantis when he visited the Iowa and Iowa State wrestling tailgate tent.

Gremmel said he supports DeSantis “all the way” and plans to caucus for him in January. He said he supports DeSantis’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, which DeSantis frequently points to as an example of his conservative leadership. DeSantis closed schools and other public establishments early in the pandemic, but quickly reopened businesses that spring.

“Being the business guy I am, the economy is number one for me,” he said. “I just think that’s one of the most important things.”

Other candidates visit Jack Trice Stadium

Vivek Ramaswamy, a pharma biotech entrepreneur running for the Republican presidential nomination, also visited the tailgates ahead of the game, including a tailgate held by Summit Agricultural Group.

Summit Carbon Solutions, a subsidiary of the larger ag company, is planning a controversial carbon capture pipeline that will, if approved, run through 680 miles of Iowa and deposit carbon captured at ethanol plants deep underground in North Dakota.

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum also visited the veterans group tailgate, shaking hands with Iowa Republican politicians and voters.

Both were the lowest-polling candidates on the debate stage in August, and they have not passed the higher thresholds to qualify for the Sept. 27 debate.

Hutchinson said he was “within striking distance” of every candidate except Trump as he works to advance his low poll numbers.

“Coming out of the debate, people recognize me, people understand my background more, started looking at my candidacy,” Hutchinson said. “So, objective achieved, and we’re looking forward to the next debate.”

Democrats slam Trump’s visit

President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign launched a 60-second ad on Friday ahead of Trump’s visit, hitting Trump, DeSantis and other candidates for their stances on abortion.

And Iowa Democratic Party Chair Rita Hart said Trump’s visit was a reminder of what she called a dismal record on the economy.

“Trump’s attendance at the Cy-Hawk game today is just a reminder of how badly he fumbled Iowa’s economy,” Hart said in a statement. “His administration consistently sold out our farmers, our small business owners suffered, and he left office with the worst jobs record of any president since the Great Depression.”