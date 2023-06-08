With a tug on a shroud from a U.S. Capitol police officer Wednesday morning, Willa Cather became Nebraska’s second representative in Statuary Hall, her newly unveiled bronze statue standing a few feet away from that of Ponca Chief Standing Bear in the Capitol space that was the first chamber of the House of Representatives.

“A lot of history was made in this room, but a little history is being made today,” Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said during the 45-minute unveiling ceremony. “Former Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi, correct me if I'm wrong. I don't know of any other time we unveiled a statue from a state that both statues of those states stood right next to one another.

“And it's the entrance to the (House) chambers. So as anyone walks, you'll see these two today. It's also historic that our pioneering artist made history today. But he's making history by bringing a new pioneering woman into these chambers as well.”

That pioneering artist is Omaha sculptor Littleton Alston, who became the first African-American artist to have a statue in the Capitol collection.

“Thank you for showing this American hero’s impact on this nation and on our literary canon with such dignity and honor,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said to Alston. “Our nation's heroes are memorialized here in marble and bronze. Today, Willa Cather, the Nebraskan novelist and national icon, joins them. She becomes the first Pulitzer Prize winner and 12th woman represented in the National Statuary Hall collection.”

The ceremony included a performance of Scott Joplin's “Maple Leaf Rag” by the Omaha Conservatory of Music String Quartet and readings from Cather’s novel “My Antonia,” along with short speeches by Gov. Jim Pillen, Rep. Adrian Smith and Sen. Deb Fischer, all of whom cited Cather’s writings as representative of Nebraska.

“Cather's vivid, reflective writing has become synonymous with the pioneer spirit of Nebraska,” Fischer said. ”Her fiction, epitomized by the Great Plains novels 'Oh! Pioneers,' 'Song of the Lark' and 'My Antonia,' truly feels like it grew from the soil of Nebraska. Cather herself grew from that land. Her family settled in Red Cloud while she was still a child, and her imaginative mind put its roots down there in Webster County. For decades until her death in 1947, Cather was unable to shake her creative spirit away from its home on the open plains of the heartland.”

Cather’s statue replaces that of J. Sterling Morton, famous for starting Arbor Day but becoming better known for his pro-slavery position. In 2019, Standing Bear’s statue replaced that of William Jennings Bryan. Nebraska is now the only state with statues of a woman and a Native in the Statuary Hall collection.

McCarthy, who was presiding over his first statue ceremony since he became speaker in January, summed up why Cather’s statue deserves to be in the Capitol, where it will be seen by hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.

“Nebraskans are lucky to call Cather one of their own, but ultimately, her work belongs here. Because it is American to the core,” McCarthy said. “Her authenticity, emotional artistry spoke of Americans' fundamental values. Ultimately, it reminds us that this is a land of opportunity. Willa’s statue stands today as a monument to her incredible legacy and our people’s incredible spirit.”

