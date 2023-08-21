SUPERIOR — A 53-year-old woman died in an early morning garage fire this past week.

Tonya Anson’s body was found in the southwest corner of the garage where the fire started, according to Nuckolls County Sheriff Brad Baker.

It's unclear why Anson was in the semi-attached garage next to her home in the 500 block of East Third Street, Baker said.

Because there was a death, Baker said he asked for assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol. An autopsy was conducted, but foul play is not suspected, he added.

Baker said the garage didn't house a car, but rather tools. He said fire investigators from the State Fire Marshal's Office have told him they didn't find an accelerant and may never know the cause of the fire.

A neighbor called in the fire around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. When members of the Superior Volunteer Fire Department arrived, flames were shooting through the garage roof. The fire was under control in about 30 minutes.

Anson's husband, Martin Pohlman, who works at the local newspaper, The Superior Express, was at work when he heard the scanner call about the fire, Baker said. He arrived and tried to help Nuckolls County Deputy Sheriff Adam Baker, who was first on the scene, put out the fire with a fire extinguisher and garden hose.

Shortly after the fire was extinguished, emergency responders found Anson's body.

