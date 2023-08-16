ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- The first Iowa Department of Transportation roundabout in Northwest Iowa is scheduled to open Friday in Orange City.

The roundabout connects Iowa Highway 10 and Jay Avenue on the city's east side and was a collaborative effort between the IDOT and city of Orange City.

When deciding to build the roundabout, IDOT and city officials considered that area's growth, which includes proposed commercial and industrial development, a new residential area and the opening of a new school.

More than 100 roundabouts are found in Iowa. The IDOT said roundabouts allow traffic to move more efficiently through an intersection and reduce the crash risk. There has never been a fatal crash at an Iowa roundabout, the IDOT said.