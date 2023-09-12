Mohamed Nuh was southbound in Iowa 60 near 350th Street at 3:10 p.m., when he became distracted and failed to see a vehicle slowing in front of him to turn off the highway. At the last second, Nuh saw the vehicle's turn signal and brake lights and swerved his semi-tractor trailer to the left to avoid a collision. Nuh lost control of the truck, which rolled and came to rest on the driver's side, blocking both southbound lanes of the highway.