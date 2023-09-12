SHELDON, Iowa -- A Minnesota driver was injured Monday in a truck rollover accident that blocked Iowa Highway 60 south of Sheldon.
Mohamed Nuh was southbound in Iowa 60 near 350th Street at 3:10 p.m., when he became distracted and failed to see a vehicle slowing in front of him to turn off the highway. At the last second, Nuh saw the vehicle's turn signal and brake lights and swerved his semi-tractor trailer to the left to avoid a collision. Nuh lost control of the truck, which rolled and came to rest on the driver's side, blocking both southbound lanes of the highway.
Nuh, 53, of Minneapolis, was transported by ambulance to Sanford Sheldon Medical Center.