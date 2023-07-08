Following an event at the Mid-America Center on Friday, former President Donald Trump traveled to a local Dairy Queen in Council Bluffs.

He passed out Blizzards to his loyal supporters as screams of “We love you, Mr. President!” rang through the restaurant.

After the rally, Trump supporter Stephen Ulicny said he fully supports the former president.

“He’s a brilliant man. He’s brilliant in finance, he’s brilliant in understanding people and he’s ahead of his time in the way he sees things,” Ulincny said. “People either get it “ and love him or think he’s way off.”

Trump recently became the first former president to be federally indicted, as he was charged under the Espionage Act and for obstruction of justice.

Ulicny said that the indictment has had no impact on his support for Trump and nothing that came out in the trial would sway his opinion on the former president.

Trump said in his speech that the indictment was a political attack from the current institution. He continues to widen his gap in polling over other GOP hopefuls despite his potential legal issues.