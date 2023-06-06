Two people died Friday night in a head-on collision about 20 miles south of Columbus on U.S. Highway 81.

Viola Peace, 60, was pronounced dead at the scene just east of the village of Shelby, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Jesse Vasquez Espinoza, 42, was flown to a Lincoln hospital, where he died.

Investigators determined that Espinoza, a North Dakota resident, fell asleep while driving a 1990 Chevrolet pickup truck westbound on Highway 81. The pickup veered across the center line and collided with an eastbound 1999 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Peace, a Polk County resident, about 10 p.m.

Sheriff Dwaine Ladwig said both drivers were trapped inside their vehicles and had to be extricated. Espinoza was wearing his seat belt, but Peace was not, he said.

