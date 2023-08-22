Two women who died last week when their minivan rear-ended a tractor in northeast Nebraska have been identified.

Jamie Norton, 37, of Craig, and Elizabeth Thomsen, 42, of Rosalie, died Wednesday as a result of their injuries, according to the Cuming County Sheriff's Office. Both women were pronounced dead at a West Point hospital.

A third occupant of the minivan, Rachel Robbins, 27, of Lyons, was taken to a hospital in Pender for treatment. The driver of the tractor, Gregory Haase, 37, of Bancroft, was also taken to the West Point hospital, where he was treated and released.

Investigators determined that Norton was driving a 2019 Dodge Caravan westbound on Nebraska Highway 51 just west of Bancroft at about 8:15 a.m. The minivan collided with the rear of a John Deere tractor that was pulling a feed wagon.

The Nebraska State Patrol assisted deputies at the scene. First responders from West Point, Bancroft and Beemer also responded to the crash.