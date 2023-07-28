Welcome to another episode of Behind the Headlines, where we feature experts and journalists discussing a variety of topics.
In this latest episode, Patrick Wilson, a reporter for Lee Enterprises Public Service Journalism team, talks about his reporting on the Virginia State Police.
After spending at least $1.6 million over a decade for the purpose of recruiting minority troopers, the percentage of sworn Black employees of the Virginia State Police dropped, according to department data. Black troopers made up 10% of the department in 2013. Today, that figure is 9%.
We discuss the data and more details included in the story.
