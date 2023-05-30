Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation has launched its 2023 WanderNebraska Travel Adventure Program with an expanded list of more than 150 sites across the state.

The program, geared toward promoting Nebraska’s historical and cultural heritage, will feature an array of attractions including museums, historical societies, parks and libraries.

Now in its second year, the program will offer travelers — both from inside and outside the state — more than five times as many sites as the previous year, in addition to extending the timeframe from a summer only to a year-round program.

The expansion, according to Leslie Fattig, executive director at the foundation, was partly due to an initiative to replace and build on last year’s travel booklet — which featured less than 30 sites and served as “somewhat of a limited resource guide,” according to feedback Fattig received from prior participants.

“We sat down over the winter and decided to expand and offer it to every historical society (in Nebraska), every museum, (and) in some cases libraries,” Fattig said.

The result was more than 500 applications sent to different nonprofit organizations across the state by Fattig and her team to encourage participation.

This year’s participants, according to Sue Quambusch, director of special projects at the foundation, were all self-selected. This was partly because “they knew they had artifacts or something that the public would want to see,” she said.

“They also wanted to get more visitors,” Quambusch added. “More visitors equals more donations.”

To make things easier, the foundation also launched a new website featuring information about all 150 sites, including hours of operation, upcoming events, a map for directions and more.

In addition, the program has been divided into seven regions to make it simpler for travelers to plan a trip and visit multiple sites in one area — something Fattig has attributed to an emerging concept called "slow tourism," in which travelers are encouraged to slow down, contemplate and even make friends.

“We’re encouraging people to see the real Nebraska and enjoy that local history,” Fattig said. “Every single one of our sites shows something unique to that area, which I think is very special and very interesting.”

Fattig added that she and her team were also looking at other ways they could help draw attention to these historical sites.

Sites include the Robert Henri Museum in Cozad, the Collection Museum in Falls City, the National Willa Cather Center in Red Cloud and the Stromsburg Public Library.

Besides sightseeing, Fattig emphasized the potential economic impact of WanderNebraska on the smaller, less noticeable towns that don’t happen to be along Interstate 80.

She mentioned the fact that while visitors travel, they often spend money on food, hotels and shopping, all of which could offer a financial boost to these smaller towns.

Last year’s travelers, Fattig said, mentioned that they really liked the fact that "somebody up there was sort of bringing some focus and attention to the smaller amongst us."

“We just want the general public to know more about Nebraska history and how beautiful the state really is,” Fattig added. “There is obviously a need, and we’re fulfilling that need.”

Photos: Majestic sandhill cranes in Nebraska Flying in a clear blue sky Pair of sandhill cranes at sunset near Gibbon, Nebraska Sandhill cranes on and above a field near Gibbon Sandhill cranes Cranes Cranes Sandhill cranes Cranes Cranes Cranes Sandhill cranes Sandhill cranes flying high Sandhill cranes Sandhill cranes Sandhill cranes Sandhill cranes Sandhill cranes The Nebraska Project cranes The Nebraska Project The Nebraska Project Sandhill Cranes Sandhill crane Sandhill cranes Sandhill cranes Rowe Bird Sancutary Cranes in January Cranes in January Cranes in January Sandhill cranes Sandhill cranes Sandhill cranes Sandhill cranes Sandhill cranes Sandhill cranes Cranes Sandhill cranes Cranes at sunset Cranes in the water Sandhill cranes at sunset Cranes fly in waves over trees at sunset Sandhill cranes begin to roost at sunset Sandhill cranes glide in for a landing to roost for the night Viewing sandhill cranes from Richard Plautz viewing site A sandhill crane flies above a field south of Gibbon Sandhill cranes silhouetted against the evening sky Sandhill cranes fly over a field Sandhill cranes flock near an irrigation pivot Sandhill cranes forage for food in a field A pair of sandhill cranes glide in a clear blue sky Sandhill cranes gather near farm machinery Sandhill cranes on the Platte River in Nebraska