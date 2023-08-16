TYNDALL, S.D. -- A Wayne, Nebraska, driver was injured in a two-vehicle crash in South Dakota that claimed the life of the other driver.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, Bradley Jones, 63, of Wayne, was southbound in a semi tractor-trailer on South Dakota Highway 37 near Tyndall at 1:34 p.m. Friday, when he struck a westbound Nissan Xterra that had failed to stop at an intersection. The Nissan's driver, Jose Valera Diaz, 43, of Dell Rapids, S.D., was killed.