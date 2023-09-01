College football is back with Iowa State taking on Northern Iowa and Iowa going up against Utah State on Saturday. It's going to be hot! Get all the details on what to expect for both games in our latest forecast video.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!
Matt Holiner
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today